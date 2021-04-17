Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Crave, Disney+, Netflix and PVOD [April 12-18]

Every week, MobileSyrup outlines some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.
Amazon Prime Video
Made for Love [Amazon exclusive]
Two weeks after its HBO Max premiere in the U.S., the dark comedy seriesÂ Made for LoveÂ is now available in Canada exclusively through Prime Video.
Made for LoveÂ follows a woman who escapes a 10-year marriage to a tech billionaire but struggles to regain her independence due to a monitoring device he implanted in her brain.
Based on Alissa Nutting’s 2017 novel of the same name,Â Made for LoveÂ was created by Nutting, Dean Bakopoulos (Please Don’t Come Back From the Moon), Patrick Somerville (The Leftovers) and Christina Lee (Search Party) and stars Cristin Milioti (Palm Springs), Billy Magnussen (Aladdin), Dan Bakkedahl (Veep), Noma Dumezweni (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) and Ray Romano (Everybody Loves Raymond).
Original run: April 1st to 15th, 2021 (HBO Max in the U.S.)
Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: April 16th, 2021 (all episodes)
Genre: Dark comedy
Runtime:Â Eight episodes (around 30 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 93 percent (based on 41 reviews)
StreamÂ Made for LoveÂ here.
Apple TV+
Mythic Quest: Everlight [Apple Original]
I swear this is an office comedy. pic.twitter.com/d3IfRae4Wl
— Rob McElhenney (@RMcElhenney) April 16, 2021
After last year’s pandemic-focused “Quarantine” episode,Â Mythic QuestÂ is back with a second special ahead of the premiere of the second season on May 7th.
In “Everlight,” the Mythic Quest team returns to the office for an annual party.
Mythic Quest was created by It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia‘s Rob McElhenney, Megan Ganz and Charlie Day and stars McElhenney, Charlotte Nicdao (Content), David Hornsby (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia), Danny Pudi (Community), F. Murray Abraham (Amadeus) and Ashly Burch (the PlayStation 4 video game Horizon Zero Dawn).
Notably, Oscar winner Anthony Hopkins (The Silence of the Lambs) narrates the episode, which was written by Burch and directed by McElhenney.
Apple TV+ Canada release date: April 16th, 2021
Genre: Comedy
Runtime:Â 31 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
StreamÂ Mythic Quest‘s “Everlight” episode here.
The Year Earth Changed [Apple Original]
Narrated by Sir David Attenborough (Planet Earth), this documentary takes a look at how the COVID-19 related lockdowns around the world helped the environment thrive.
Apple TV+ Canada release date: April 16th, 2021
Genre: Nature documentary
Runtime:Â 48 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
StreamÂ The Year Earth ChangedÂ here.
Crave
Confronting a Serial Killer
Author and journalist Jillian Lauren confronts the most prolific serial killer in American history, Sam Little.
Throughout the series, director Joe Berlinger (Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes) uses the Little case to examine the systemic issues in the criminal justice system, including biases against marginalized communities and those dealing with mental illness.
Crave/Starz Canada release date: April 18th, 2021 (first episode, new episodes every Sunday)
Genre: True crime documentary
Runtime:Â Five episodes (around one hour each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Stream Confronting a Serial Killer here.
Mare of Easttown
As her personal life falls apart, a small-town detective’s investigation into a local murder reveals the dark side of a close community.
Mare of EasttownÂ was created by Brad Ingelsby (The Way Back) and stars Kate Winslet (The Reader), Julianne Nicholson (Law & Order: Criminal Intent), Jean Smart (Fargo), Angourie Rice (Spider-Man: Far From Home) and Evan Peters (American Horror Story).
Crave/HBO Canada Canada release date: April 18th, 2021 (first episode, new episodes every Sunday)
Genre: Crime drama
Runtime:Â Seven episodes (around one hour each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 84 percent (based on 32 reviews)
Stream Mare of Easttown here.
The Nest
The life of an entrepreneur and his family takes a dark turn after they move into an old English country manor in the 1980s.
The NestÂ was directed by Canadian-bornÂ Sean Durkin (Martha Marcy May Marlene) and stars Jude Law (The Talented Mr. Ripley) and Carrie Coon (The Leftovers). It’s worth noting that the film was partially shot around Ontario.
Original Canadian release date: September 18th, 2020
Crave release date:Â April 16th, 2021
Genre: Psychological thriller
Runtime:Â 1 hour, 47 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 89 percent (based on 156 reviews)
Stream The Nest here.
This week in Crave news: For the first time ever, the entire Sex and the City series is now in remastered HD — streaming exclusively on Crave.
Disney+
Big Shot [Disney+ Original]
After being fired from his current job, a temperamental basketball coach ends up at a girl’s private high school.
Big ShotÂ was created by David E. Kelley (Big Little Lies), Dean Lorey (Arrested Development) and Brad Garrett (Everybody Loves Raymond) and stars John Stamos (Full House), Montreal’s Jessalyn Gilsig (Vikings) and Yvette Nicole Brown (Community).
Disney+ Canada release date: April 16th, 2021 (first episode, new episodes every Friday)
Genre: Sports comedy-drama
Runtime:Â 10 episodes (first episode is 44 minutes)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 75 percent (based on 12 reviews)
StreamÂ Big ShotÂ here.
Earth Moods [Disney+ Original]
This docuseries takes you to calming and colourful places around the world, such as frozen landscapes, bustling cities and tropical islands.
Disney+ Canada release date: April 16th, 2021
Genre: Nature documentary
Runtime:Â Five episodes (31 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
StreamÂ Earth MoodsÂ here.
Netflix
The Circle (Season 2) [Netflix Original]
A new cast of people takes part in Netflix’s social experiment/competition show about online players flirting and catfishing in an effort to win $100,000.
Netflix Canada release date: April 14th, 2021 (first four episodes, new episodes every Wednesday)
Genre: Reality
Runtime:Â 13 episodes (around one hour each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
StreamÂ The CircleÂ here.
Chadwick Boseman: Portrait of an Artist [Netflix Original]
Chadwick Boseman’s friends and closest collaborators come together to honour the late actor, who passed away in August 2020 after a four-year battle with colon cancer.
Some of the people interviewed include Denzel Washington (who paid for Boseman’s tuition), Viola Davis (his Ma Rainey’s Black BottomÂ co-star), Spike Lee (his director inÂ Da 5 Bloods) and Danai Gurira (hisÂ Black PantherÂ co-star).
It’s worth noting that Boseman is the frontrunner to win Best Actor at the Oscars next week for his performance in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, his final film role which is now streaming on Netflix.
Netflix Canada release date: April 17th, 2021 (but will only be available for 30 days)
Genre: Documentary
Runtime:Â 21 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
StreamÂ Chadwick Boseman: Portrait of an ArtistÂ here.
Love and Monsters
Seven years after monsters took control of the land, a young man ventures out from humanity’s underground dwellings to reconnect with his high school girlfriend.
Love and MonstersÂ was directed by Michael Matthews (Five Fingers for Marseilles) and stars Dylan O’Brien (Maze RunnerÂ franchise), Jessica Henwick (Marvel’s Iron Fist), Michael Rooker (Guardians of the GalaxyÂ series) and Ariana Greenblatt (Avengers: Infinity War).
It’s worth noting that Montreal’s Shawn Levy (Stranger Things) is a producer on the film.
Canadian PVOD release date: October 16th, 2020
Netflix Canada release date:Â April 14th, 2021
Genre: Action, romantic comedy
Runtime: 2 hours, 10 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score:Â 93 percent (based on 82 reviews)
StreamÂ Love and Monsters here.
My Love: Six Stories of True Love [Netflix Original]
Filmed over the course of a year, six couples in the U.S., Japan, Korea, India, Brazil and Spain share their decades-long love.
Netflix Canada release date: April 13th, 2021
Genre: Documentary
Runtime:Â Six episodes (64 to 74 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
StreamÂ My Love: Six Stories of True LoveÂ here.
Why Did You Kill Me? [Netflix Original]
A mother uses MySpace to investigate the people she believes are responsible for the murder of her daughter.
The documentary was directed by Fredrick Monk (A History of Cuban Dance).
Netflix Canada release date: April 14th, 2021
Genre: True crime documentary
Runtime:Â 1 hour, 23 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 80 percent (based on five reviews)
StreamÂ Why Did You Kill Me?Â here.
Premium video on demand (PVOD)
Nobody
A retired professional killer protects a stranger on a bus from a group of delinquents, only to draw the ire of a vengeful drug lord.
NobodyÂ was directed by Ilya Naishuller (Hardcore Henry) and stars Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul), Connie Nielsen (Gladiator), Aleksei Serebryakov (McMafia), Christopher Lloyd (Back to the Future) and RZA (Wu-Tang Clan).
The film was partially shot in Winnipeg.
It’s also worth noting that John WickÂ trilogy writer Derek Kolstad and John WickÂ co-director David Leitch wrote and producedÂ Nobody,Â respectively.
Original Canadian theatrical release date: March 26th, 2021
Canadian PVOD release date:Â April 15th, 2021
Genre: Action
Runtime:Â 1 hour, 23 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 82 percent (based on 197 reviews)
NobodyÂ can be rented for $24.99 CAD on iTunes, Google Play and the Cineplex Store.
This week in PVOD news: Warner Bros. has confirmed that its latest adaptation of the Mortal Kombat video game series will come to Canadian PVOD and theatres simultaneously on April 23rd.
What are you planning on streaming this week? Let us know in the comments.
