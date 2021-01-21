Here’s some of what’s coming to Apple TV+ in 2021

Apple TV+ is a little different than most other streaming services on the market.
While platforms like Netflix, Disney+ and Crave reveal full lists of what’s coming to their services every month, Apple typically just makes release date announcements on a case-by-case basis.
As a result, this can make it a bit tricky to keep up with when a show or movie is hitting Apple TV+, especially when the service’s content rollout is slower than many of its peers.
Given all of that, we’ve decided to take a look at what we do know is coming to Apple TV+ throughout 2021 and round that up accordingly. It’s especially worth noting Apple TV+’s upcoming content slate if you’re someone who holds a one-year trial to the service through an Apple device purchase, as the tech giant is now extending your free period until July.
Of course, with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic affecting production, some release dates may get shifted around. On top of that, Apple may very well buy more content for the service, as it did with Tom Hanks’ Greyhound last year.
With all of that said, see below for a breakdown of what we know is coming to Apple TV+ later in 2021. We’ll also update this story as more release dates are confirmed.
January
In case you missed them, the second seasons of Dickinson and Servant premiered on January 8th and 15th, respectively, with new episodes for both shows dropping every Friday.
Meanwhile, here’s what else is hitting Apple TV+ this month:
Losing Alice
Feeling irrelevant, a middle-aged female film director (Ayelet Zurer) becomes obsessed with a 24-year-old screenwriter (Lihi Kornowski) and throws away her moral integrity to achieve success.
Genre: Psychological thriller
Runtime: Eight episodes
Release date: January 22nd (first episode, new episodes every Friday)
Palmer
After a 12-year prison stint, a former high school football star (Justin Timberlake) returns home to try to restart his life, leading him to befriend a young outcast boy (Ryder Allen).
Genre: Drama
Runtime: 1 hour, 58 minutes
Release date: January 29th
February
The Snoopy Show
Produced by Vancouver-based WildBrain, The Snoopy Show follows Peanuts’ iconic beagle on a slew of new adventures.
Genre: Animated, family
Runtime: TBA
Release date: February 5th
For All Mankind (Season 2)
A decade after the events of the first season, the Cold War has reached new heights, leading to the crew having to deal with the militarization of NASA.
Genre: Sci-fi, drama
Runtime: 10 episodes
Release date: February 19th (first episode, new episodes every Friday)
Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry
This documentary offers a behind-the-scenes look at the making of Billie Eilish’s debut studio album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
Genre: Music documentary
Runtime: N/A
Release date: February 26th
March
Cherry
The Russo Brothers’ first directorial effort post-Avengers: Endgame stars Tom Holland as a medic who suffers from PTSD and resorts to robbing banks to fund his opioid addiction.
Genre: Crime drama
Runtime: 2 hours, 30 minutes
Release date: February 26th in theatres, March 12th on Apple TV+
2021
The rest of these Apple TV+ originals don’t have specific dates, but we do know that — barring any delays — they’re coming sometime this year:
- The Velvet Underground (Summer 2021) — a documentary about the iconic eponymous American rock band
Foundation (2021) — a sci-fi series based on Isaac Asimov’s iconic novels of the same name
- Lisey’s Story (2021) — a Julianne Moore-led TV adaptation of Stephen King’s horror novel about a famous novelist who experiences hallucinations after her husband’s death
- The Mosquito Coast (2021) — an idealist (Justin Theroux) uproots his family and moves to Latin America
- Pachinko (2021) — a TV adaptation of Min Jin Lee’s epic historical novel about a Korean family that adapts to life in Japan
- Schmigadoon! (2021) — Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key star in this musical comedy series about a couple who discover a town where everyone acts like it’s a 1940s musical
- Severance (2021) — a thriller series about a program that separates employees’ work and non-work memories, starring Adam Scott and Patricia Arquette
There are other Apple productions actively in the works that don’t have any dates, in no small part due to filming being shut down on all Apple TV+ series for a period last year. Still, some of what we can expect from Apple TV+ in the future includes the second seasons of The Morning Show, See and Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet, the premiere of the Kevin Durant basketball drama Swagger and a crime drama from Robert Downey, Jr. that’s based on a Toronto Life article.
Apple TV+ costs $5.99 CAD/month.
Image credit: Apple
