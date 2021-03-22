Here’s what’s coming to Crave in April 2021

Bell has announced all of the content coming to its Crave video streaming platform in April.
Weâ€™ve broken down all the new content below by date and all times are in ET.
Series and movies like The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4, The Nevers, Couples Therapy and more will be on Crave this April. It’s also worth noting that the series finale of the hit show Shameless will also be hitting Crave in April.
April 2nd
- The American President (Starz)
- Black Bear (HBO + Movies)
- Celebrity Ex in the City
- The Family Man (Starz)
- The Iron Giant (Starz)
- Jackie (Starz)
- The Life of Pi (Starz)
- Nanny McPhee (Starz)
- Selena (Starz)
- Stardust — Canadian film (HBO + Movies)
- A United Kingdom (Starz)
April 7th
- CafÃ© de Flore — Canadian film (Starz)
April 9th
- Drugstore Cowboy (Starz)
- Eighth Grade (HBO + Movies)
- Half Baked (Starz)
- Holmes 911
- La La Land (Starz)
- Misbehaviour (HBO + Movies)
- No Country for Old Men (Starz)
- Role Models (Starz)
- Secretary (Starz)
- Tolkien (Starz)
- The Wiz (Starz)
April 11th
- The Nevers: Season 1, episode 1 @9pm ET (HBO + Movies)
April 12th
- McQueen *documentary*
April 14th
- Dr. Cabbie — Canadian film (Starz)
- Senna (Starz)
- Things I Do For Money — Canadian film (HBO + Movies)
April 16th
- The Big Lebowski (Starz)
- BladeÂ (Starz)
- Blade II (Starz)
- Blade: Trinity (Starz)
- Cabin Fever (Starz)
- Crazy Heart (Starz)
- Egypt’s Unexplained Files
- Lost Pyramids of the Aztecs
- The Nest — Canadian film (HBO + Movies)
- Save Yourselves! (HBO + Movies)
- Saw (Starz)
- Scent of a Woman (Starz)
- 16 and Pregnant: Season 4B
- Wynonna Earp: Season 4B
April 17th
- Game of Thrones 10th Anniversary Collection
April 18th
- Confronting a Serial Killer: Season 1, episode 1 (Starz)
- Couples Therapy: Season 2
- Mare of Easttown @10pm ET (HBO + Movies)
April 19th
- Assassins
April 20th
- Sasquatch: Season 1
April 21st
- National Canadian Film Day Collection (includes Blood Quantum, The Broken Hearts Gallery, Possessor, Rabid and more)
April 22nd
- Crave’s Hot Docs Collection (includes Killing Patient Zero, Love You Now Die, Moonlight Sonata: Deafness in Three Movements, The Fourth Estate and more)
- Earth Day Collection (includesÂ I Am Greta, Sharkwater Extinction, Anthropocene: The Human Epoch, Ice on Fire and Sea of Life)
April 23rd
- Above the Rim (Starz)
- The Challenge: Season 36
- The English Patent (Starz)
- Girl — Canadian film (HBO + Movies)
- Million Dollar Baby (Starz)
- More Than A Game (Starz)Â
- Teen Mom Australia: Seasons 1-2
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (Starz)
- The Wolf of Snow Hollow (HBO + Movies)
April 28th
- The Handmaid’s Tale: Season 4, episodes 1-2 @9pm ET
April 30th
- Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar (HBO + Movies)
- Bridesmaids (HBO + Movies)
- The Burnt Orange Heresy (HBO + Movies)
- Teen Mom OG: Season 9
On top of Craveâ€™s regular monthly $9.99 CAD cost, Crave + Movies + HBO costs an extra $9.99 per month and Starz is an extra $5.99 per month. Further, Crave is available on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5 and more.
The full list of what came to Crave in March 2021 can be found here.
