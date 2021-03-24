Here’s what’s coming to Netflix Canada in April 2021

In April 2021, Netflix Canada is set to get several new TV shows and films, including Thunder Force, The Circle Season 2,Â Green Book, Life in Color with David Attenborough, Love Don’t Cost A ThingÂ and more.
Coming Soon in April
- The Disciple —Â Netflix Film (India)Â
- Searching For Sheela —Â Netflix Documentary (India)Â
April 1st
- Alita: Battle Angel
- Asterix: The Secret of the Magic Potion
- Breakaway
- Cold Pursuit
- Crank
- Crank 2: High Voltage
- Dating Amber
- The Eage
- Glass
- Green Book
- Grindhouse: Death Poof
- Grindhouse: Planet Terror
- Happy Death Day 2U
- In the Line of Fire
- The Last Exorcism
- Love Don’t Cost a Thing
- Magical Andes: Season 2 — Netflix DocumentaryÂ
- Margin Call
- The New Guy
- Paw Patrol: Season 7
- Prank Encounters: Season 2 — Netflix OriginalÂ
- Racetime!
- Shoot ‘Em Up
- Tersanjung the Movie —Â Netflix Film (Indonesia)Â
- 300
- Urban Legend
- Watchmen
- Worn Stories —Â Netflix DocumentaryÂ
April 2nd
- Amazing Grace
- Concrete Cowboy —Â Netflix FilmÂ
- Just Say Yes —Â Netflix Film (Netherlands)
- Madame Claude —Â Netflix Film (France)Â
- Run —Â Netflix FilmÂ
- The Serpent —Â Netflix Original (U.K)Â
- Sky High —Â Netflix Film (Spain)
April 3rd
- Escape from Planet Earth
- High Life
April 4th
- What Lies Below
April 5th
- Coded Bias
- Family Reunion: Part 3 — Netflix FamilyÂ
April 6th
The Last Kids on Earth: Happy Apocalypse to You —Â Netflix Family (Canada)
April 7th
- The Big Day: Collection 2 — Netflix Original (India)
- Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute —Â Netflix DocumentaryÂ
- Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story
- Elizabeth
- Fried Green Tomatoes
- Hop
- Leap Year
- Liar Liar
- Missing Link
- Pride & Prejudice (2005)
- Ray
- Ride Along
- Snabba Cash —Â Netflix Original (Sweden)
- This Is A Robbery: The World’s Biggest Art Heist —Â Netflix DocumentaryÂ
- This Is 40
- The Wedding Coach —Â Netflix OriginalÂ
- Wild Child
April 8th
- The Way of the Househusband —Â Netflix Anime (Japan)
April 9th
- Have You Ever Seen Fireflies? —Â Netflix Film (Turkey)Â
- Night in Paradise —Â Netflix Film (South Korea)Â
- Thunder Force —Â Netflix FilmÂ
- Words on Bathroom Walls
April 10th
- The Stand-In
April 11th
- Diana: The Interview that Shook the World
April 12th
- New Gods: Nezha Reborn —Â Netflix Film (China)
- Teen Spirit
April 13th
- The Baker and the Beauty: Season 1
- Godzilla: King of the Monsters
- Mighty Express: Season 3 — Netflix FamilyÂ
- My Loe:: Six Stories of True Love —Â Netflix DocumentaryÂ
April 14th
- The Circle: Season 2 — Netflix OriginalÂ
- Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! — Netflix OriginalÂ
- The Intruder
- Law School —Â Netflix Original (South Korea)
- Love and Monsters —Â Netflix FilmÂ
- The Soul —Â Netflix Film (China)
- Why Did You Kill Me? —Â Netflix DocumentaryÂ
April 15th
- Ride or Die —Â Netflix FilmÂ
April 16th
- Arlo the Alligator —Â Netflix FamilyÂ
- Ajeeb Daastaans —Â Netflix IndiaÂ
- Fast & Furious Spy Racers: seasons 4: Mexico —Â Netflix FamilyÂ
- Into the Beat —Â Netflix Film GermanyÂ
- The 2nd
- Why Are You Like This —Â Netflix Original (Australia)
April 18th
- Luis Miguel – The Series: season 2 —Â Netflix Original (Mexico)
April 20th
- The Gift
- Izzy’s Koala World: Season 2 — Netflix Family (Australia)Â
- Ocean’s Eleven
April 21st
- Zero —Â Netflix Original (Italy)
April 22nd
- Life in Color with David Attenborough —Â Netflix DocumentaryÂ
April 23rd
- The Prodigy
- Shadow and Bone —Â Netflix OriginalÂ
- Tell Me When —Â Netflix Film (Mexico)
April 25th
- RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race: Season 1
April 26th
- Greta
April 27th
- Fatma —Â Netflix OriginalÂ
- Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 4 — Netflix FamilyÂ
- PJ Masks: Season 3
April 28th
- Sexify —Â Netflix Original (Poland)
- Headspace Guide to Sleep —Â Netflix DocumentaryÂ
April 29th
- Things Heard & Seen —Â Netflix FilmÂ
- Yasuke —Â Netflix Anime (Japan)Â
April 30th
- Fighting with My Family
- The Innocent —Â Netflix OriginalÂ (Spain)
- The Mitchells vs. The Machines —Â Netflix Family
- Pet Stars —Â Netflix OriginalÂ
- The Unremarkable Juanquini: Season 2 — Netflix Original (Colombia)
