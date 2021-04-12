PREVIOUS|
Warner Bros. Canada to offer Mortal Kombat film on PVOD on day one

Like Godzilla vs. Kong, Warner Bros. is bringing the latest Mortal Kombat video game adaptation to Canadians' homes amid the pandemic

Apr 12, 2021

5:08 PM EDT

Mortal Kombat

Warner Bros. has confirmed that itsÂ Mortal KombatÂ film will be released on premium video on demand (PVOD) platforms in Canada on April 23rd, the same date it releases in the U.S. on HBO Max.

The movie will also release that day in Canadian theatres outside of Ontario that are permitted to be open amid the COVID-19 pandemic. While this seemed like the logical outcome for how Mortal KombatÂ would be released in Canada, there was some uncertainty given Warner Bros.’ initial insistence to make its last major film, Godzilla vs. Kong, a theatrical exclusive.

Eventually, the company altered its plans to release the film on PVOD as well as in theatres, just as it has done forÂ last year’sÂ Wonder Woman 1984Â and this year’sÂ The Little Things,Â Judas and the Black MessiahÂ andÂ Tom & Jerry.

All of these films cost $24.99 CAD for a 48-hour rental on platforms like iTunes and Google Play, and Mortal KombatÂ will be priced the same.

Mortal Kombat (2021) the third live-action adaptation of NetherRealm’s eponymous ultra-violent fighting game series, following 1995’sÂ Mortal KombatÂ and 1997’sÂ Mortal Kombat: Annihilation.

The new film follows a washed-up mixed martial arts fighter named Cole Young as he’s hunted by the assassin Sub Zero, leading him to seek out a group of Earthrealm’s protectors.

Directed by Simon McQuoid,Â Mortal KombatÂ features an ensemble cast that includes Lewis Tan, Jessica McNamee, Mehcad Brooks, Ludi Lin, Josh Lawson, Tadanobu Asano, Chin Han, Joe Taslim and Hiroyuki Sanada.

You can view the full age-restricted trailer here.

The video game series’ latest entry,Â Mortal Kombat 11, launched in 2019. An enhanced version of the game containing all downloadable content released last year on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Image credit: Warner Bros.

Source: Warner Bros. Canada

