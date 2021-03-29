PREVIOUS|
Resources

Here’s what’s coming to Amazon Prime Video Canada in April 2021

Them, Without Remorse and Made For Love are coming to Amazon Prime Video this April

Mar 29, 2021

2:53 PM EDT

0 comments

Each month Amazon adds new movies and shows to its Prime Video service.

In April, Them, Without Remorse and Made For Love are coming to Prime Video.

Below is everything hitting Prime Video Canada in April:

April 1st

  • LOL: Last One Laughing Italy: season 1 (Amazon Original)
  • Kamen Rider Amazons: season 1
  • Creepshow: season 2 via Shudder for $5.99 per month
  • Staged via Hollywood Suites for $4.99 per month

April 2nd

  • The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run
  • The War With Grandpa
  • Top Chef: season 18 via hayu for $5.99 per month

April 5th

  • Pandora: season 2

April 6th

  • Death in Paradise: season 10 via BritBox for $8.99 per month

April 7th

  • The Priest

April 8th

  • 10 Horas Para O Natal
  • Carlinhos & Carlāo
  • No Gogó Do Paulinho
  • A Gruta

April 9th

  • Them: season 1  (Amazon Original)
  • 2067

April 14th

  • Rahul Subramanian 2

April 16th

  • Wander
  • Frank of Ireland: season 1 (Amazon Original)
  • Mr. Mercedes: seasons  1-3
  • Made For Love: seasons 1 (Exclusive Content)
  • Shiva 143
  • The Souvenir

April 18th

  • Confronting a Serial Killer via Starz for $5.99 per month

April 19th

  • Island of Bryan: season 3 via StackTV for $12.99 per month

April 21st

  • Nos4a2: season 2

April 22nd

  • Saina
  • Stowaway (Exclusive Content)

April 24th

  • Roberrt
  • Jathi Ratnalu

April 30th

  • Without Remorse (Amazon Original) 

Amazon Prime Video is included at no additional cost with an Amazon Prime subscription, which costs $7.99 CAD/month or $79/year. Prime Video is available on Android, iOS, Android TV, Apple TV and more.

Related Articles

Resources

Mar 27, 2021

6:10 PM EDT

Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Crave, Disney+ and Netflix [March 22-28]

News

Mar 29, 2021

11:40 AM EDT

Logitech K750 Wireless Solar Keyboard on sale on Amazon Canada

News

Mar 26, 2021

10:50 AM EDT

Would you pee in a bottle to keep your job? Amazon employees do

Deals

Mar 28, 2021

4:25 PM EDT

Amazon Canada discounts Beats Solo Pro and Beats Studio3 headphones

Comments