Here’s what’s coming to Amazon Prime Video Canada in April 2021

Each month Amazon adds new movies and shows to its Prime Video service.
In April, Them, Without Remorse and Made For Love are coming to Prime Video.
Below is everything hitting Prime Video Canada in April:
April 1st
- LOL: Last One Laughing Italy: season 1 (Amazon Original)
- Kamen Rider Amazons: season 1
- Creepshow: season 2 via Shudder for $5.99 per month
- Staged via Hollywood Suites for $4.99 per month
April 2nd
- The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run
- The War With Grandpa
- Top Chef: season 18 via hayu for $5.99 per month
April 5th
- Pandora: season 2
April 6th
- Death in Paradise: season 10 via BritBox for $8.99 per month
April 7th
- The Priest
April 8th
- 10 Horas Para O Natal
- Carlinhos & Carlāo
- No Gogó Do Paulinho
- A Gruta
April 9th
- Them: season 1 (Amazon Original)
- 2067
April 14th
- Rahul Subramanian 2
April 16th
- Wander
- Frank of Ireland: season 1 (Amazon Original)
- Mr. Mercedes: seasons 1-3
- Made For Love: seasons 1 (Exclusive Content)
- Shiva 143
- The Souvenir
April 18th
- Confronting a Serial Killer via Starz for $5.99 per month
April 19th
- Island of Bryan: season 3 via StackTV for $12.99 per month
April 21st
- Nos4a2: season 2
April 22nd
- Saina
- Stowaway (Exclusive Content)
April 24th
- Roberrt
- Jathi Ratnalu
April 30th
- Without Remorse (Amazon Original)
Amazon Prime Video is included at no additional cost with an Amazon Prime subscription, which costs $7.99 CAD/month or $79/year. Prime Video is available on Android, iOS, Android TV, Apple TV and more.
