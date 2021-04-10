Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Crave, Disney+ and Netflix [April 5-11]

Every week, MobileSyrup outlines some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.
Our â€˜Streaming in Canadaâ€™ column typically focuses on new content from Amazon Prime Video Canada, Crave and Netflix Canada, but other services like Apple TV+ and Disney+ will be mentioned when relevant.
Weâ€™ll also highlight shows or movies that are made in Canada, involve notable Canadian cast or crew and/or are filmed in Canada.
Finally, with the COVID-19 pandemic causing many movies to hit digital platforms much sooner than planned, weâ€™ll make note of any major films — as well as other notable streaming service news — that fall into this category when applicable.
Amazon Prime Video
Them [Amazon Original]
In the first season of this horror anthology series about terror in America, a 1950s Black family must contend with the threats of an all-white neighbourhood.
ThemÂ was created byÂ Little Marvin (The Time is Now) and stars Deborah Ayorinde (Harriet), Ashley Thomas (The Night Of), Shahadi Wright Joseph (Us) and Melody Hurd (Battle at Big Rock).
Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: April 9th, 2021
Genre: Horror
Runtime:Â 10 episodes (33 to 55 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 69 percent (based on 26 reviews)
StreamÂ ThemÂ here.
An Amazon Prime Video subscription is included at no additional cost with a $69/year Amazon Prime subscription.
The full list of movies and shows hitting Amazon Prime Video Canada this month can be found here.
Crave
Exterminate All the Brutes
Raoul Peck (I Am Not Your Negro) chronicles the darkest hours of humanity, ranging from the genocidal aspects of European colonialism and the impact of Africa on society today.
Crave release date: April 7th, 2021 (first two episodes, final two episodes released on April 8th)
Genre: Documentary
Runtime:Â Four episodes (59 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 81 percent (based on 16 reviews)
StreamÂ Exterminate All the BrutesÂ here. Note that a $19.98/month Crave + Movies + HBO subscription is required.
Game of Thrones Reunion special
Late-night talk show host Conan O’Brien celebrates 10 years of HBO’s popularÂ Game of ThronesÂ series with the cast.
Filmed during the creation of Season 8, the special sees O’Brien sit down with Kit Harrington (Jon Snow), Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen), Lena Headey (Cersei Lannister), Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark) and Peter Dinklage (Tyrion Lannister).
Crave release date: April 6th, 2021
Genre: Talk show
Runtime:Â Two episodes (42 to 57 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Stream theÂ Game of ThronesÂ reunion special here (listed under the main Game of Thrones page’s ‘Trailer & Extras’ section). Note that a $19.98/month Crave + Movies + HBO subscription is required.
The Nevers
A gang of Victorian women with unusual abilities must work together to survive the forces determined to annihilate them.
The Nevers features an ensemble cast that includes Laura Donnelly (Outlander), Olivia Williams (Counterpart), James Norton (War & Peace) and Ann Skelly (Kissing Candice).
Crave release date: April 11th, 2021 at 9pm ET (first episode, new episodes every Sunday)
Genre: Sci-fi drama
Runtime:Â 10 episodes (around one hour each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 48 percent (based on 25 reviews)
StreamÂ The NeversÂ here. Note that a $19.98/month Crave + Movies + HBO subscription is required.
A standard Crave subscription is priced at $9.99/month, with Starz costing another $5.99/month and HBO an additional $9.99/month. However, there’s a 50 percent off promotion on all of these plans until the end of March.
The full list of movies and shows hitting Crave this month can be foundÂ here.
Disney+
Nomadland [Star Original]
After debuting on Hulu in the U.S. on February 19th, multi-Oscar nominee Nomadland is finally available on Disney+ Canada.
Written and directed by ChloÃ© Zhao (The Rider), the film stars Frances McDormand (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri) as a “houseless” woman who travels the United States after the death of her husband.
Original release date: February 19th, 2021 (Hulu in the U.S.)
Disney+ Canada release date: April 9th, 2021
Genre: Drama
Runtime:Â 1 hour, 48 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 94 percent (based on 368 reviews)
StreamÂ NomadlandÂ here. For more on where to streamÂ Nomadland‘s fellowÂ Best Picture nominees, click here.
Solar Opposites (Season 2) [Star Original]
A family of aliens and their child-replicants who must take refuge in the middle of America.
Solar Opposites was created byÂ Rick & MortyÂ creator Justin Roiland and writer Mike McMahan and features the voices of Roiland, Nelson, B.C.’s Thomas Middleditch (Silicon Valley), Sean Giambrone (The Goldbergs) and comedian Mary Mack.
Original broadcast date: March 26th, 2021 (Hulu in the U.S.)
Disney+ Canada release date: April 9th, 2021 (first episode, new episodes every Friday)
Genre: Animated sitcom
Runtime:Â Eight episodes (around 22 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 100 percent (based on seven reviews)
A Disney+ subscription costs $11.99/month or $119.99/year.
The full list of movies and shows hitting Disney+ Canada this month can be foundÂ here.
Netflix
Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute [Netflix Original]
Filmed prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, a variety of performers gather to honour singer-songwriter Dolly Parton (“Jolene”) as the MusiCares Person of the Year.
Some of the guests include Parton’s goddaughter Miley Cyrus (“Wrecking Ball”), Katy Perry (“California Gurls”), Willie Nelson (“Funny How Time Slips Away”) and Pickering, Ontario’s Shawn Mendes (“Stitches”).
Netflix Canada release date: April 7th, 2021
Genre: Concert
Runtime:Â 55 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
StreamÂ Dolly Parton: A MusiCares TributeÂ here.
This Is A Robbery: The Worldâ€™s Biggest Art Heist [Netflix Original]
This docuseries tells the story of two men who dressed as cops to get into a Boston museum and steal a fortune in artwork in 1990.
Netflix Canada release date: April 9th, 2021
Genre: Superhero comedy
Runtime:Â 1 hour, 47 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 22 percent (based on 55 reviews)
Stream This Is A Robbery: The Worldâ€™s Biggest Art HeistÂ here.
Thunder Force [Netflix Original]
Two childhood friends invent a way to develop superpowers in an effort to stop the world’s supervillains.
Thunder ForceÂ was written and directed by Ben Falcone (Superintelligence) and stars his real-life wife Melissa McCarthy (Can You Ever Forgive Me?), Octavia Spencer (The Help), Jason Bateman (Arrested Development), Bobby Canavale (Boardwalk Empire) and Quebec City-born Pom Klementieff (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2).
Netflix Canada release date: April 9th, 2021
Genre: Superhero comedy
Runtime:Â 1 hour, 47 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 22 percent (based on 55 reviews)
StreamÂ Thunder ForceÂ here.
A ‘Basic’ Netflix subscription costs $9.99/month, a ‘Standard’ subscription (HD-supported) costs $14.99/month and a ‘Premium’ membership is priced at $18.99/month (4K-supported).
The full list of movies and shows hitting Netflix Canada this month can be found here.
What are you planning on streaming this week? Let us know in the comments.
For more viewing suggestions, check out last week’s Streaming in Canada column.
Gamers can find the latest edition of our Streaming in Canada sister column, the game-focused ‘Stream ‘n Load,’ here.
Image credit: Fox Searchlight
Comments