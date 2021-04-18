This 31.5″ curved gaming monitor is 41% off just for today at Best Buy

Buy at Best Buy for $469.99 (save $330)
Curved gaming monitors tend to be easy on the eyes but tough on the wallet. But for today only, Best Buy Canada is bringing that ratio into balance with a sizeable discount on Dellâ€™s 31.5″ GTG Curved VA LED gaming monitor, which is currently 41% off its regular price at just $469.99.
The monitor features AMD Radeon FreeSync 2 HDR technology to prevent lag and screen tearing, and its 3000:1 contrast ratio and 1.07 billion colours should bolster the immersive experience that curved monitors claim to offer.
Source: Best Buy Canada
