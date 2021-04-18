PREVIOUS|
Deals

This 31.5″ curved gaming monitor is 41% off just for today at Best Buy

Apr 18, 2021

8:17 AM EDT

0 comments

Buy at Best Buy for $469.99 (save $330)

Curved gaming monitors tend to be easy on the eyes but tough on the wallet. But for today only, Best Buy Canada is bringing that ratio into balance with a sizeable discount on Dellâ€™s 31.5″ GTG Curved VA LED gaming monitor, which is currently 41% off its regular price at just $469.99.

The monitor features AMD Radeon FreeSync 2 HDR technology to prevent lag and screen tearing, and its 3000:1 contrast ratio and 1.07 billion colours should bolster the immersive experience that curved monitors claim to offer.

Source: Best Buy Canada

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships and publishes sponsored posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.

Related Articles

Deals

Mar 5, 2021

10:52 AM EST

Save almost $200 on this Dell 27-inch 1440p monitor

Deals

Apr 13, 2021

10:40 AM EDT

Get up to 45 percent off dashcams at Best Buy Canada right now

Deals

Apr 16, 2021

10:26 AM EDT

Prices drop on six Google products and more at Best Buy

News

Jan 7, 2021

1:00 PM EST

Acer announces new Chromebook Spin 514, gaming monitors ahead of CES 2021

Comments