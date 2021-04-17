Games to Stream ‘n Load on Xbox Game Pass and Google Stadia [April 12-18]

Every week, MobileSyrup goes over some of the biggest titles to recently hit gaming services, such as Xbox Game Pass, Google Stadia, PlayStation Now and PlayStation Plus.
Google Stadia
The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark
Developer: Spooky Doorway
Publisher: Akupara Games
Genre: Adventure
Price: $16.19 with launch discount ($17.99 starting April 27th)
Metacritic: 77 percent (PC version)
Google Stadia release date: April 15th, 2021
Detective Francis McQueen of the Darkside Division investigates a series of comical mysteries.
The game is a throwback to the point-and-click adventure experiences of old and features six cases for players to solve.
Stadia Pro costs $11.99/month and supports up to 4K/60fps streams. Games can also be purchased individually and played without Stadia Pro at 1080p/60fps.
For more on Stadia, check out the latest Community Blog post.
Xbox Game Pass
NHL 21 (Console)
Developer: EA Vancouver
Publisher: EA
Genre: Sports
Price: included with Game Pass Ultimate (via the included EA Play add-on)
Metacritic: 72 percent (PS4 version)
Xbox Game Pass release date: April 12th, 2021
Canadian developer EA Vancouver’s hockey sim returns with an expanded career mode that lets players create their own athlete and choose a career in either the Canadian Hockey League or European hockey leagues.
Beyond that,Â NHL 21 offers a new ‘HUT Rush’ mode that lets you jump into HUT games quickly, rank up achievements and unlock rewards by scoring stylishly.
Rain on Your Parade
Developer/Publisher: Unbound Creations
Genre: Action-adventure, puzzle
Price: included with Game Pass
Metacritic: 78 percent (Switch version)
Xbox Game Pass release date: April 15th, 2021
In this slapstick comedy experience, assume the role of a mischievous cloud as you try to bring bad weather to the people and animals below you.
Over the course of 50-plus levels, use rain, thunder, lightning, tornadoes and more to wreak havoc upon cities, farms, weddings, military bases and more.
Xbox Game Pass is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC and Android. Game Pass for Console and Game Pass for PC each cost $11.99 CAD/month.
Meanwhile, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate costs $16.99/month and is required for Android streaming (which Xbox currently refers to as ‘Cloud’). On top of that, this tier includes Game Pass for both Console and PC, as well as an Xbox Live Gold subscription and access to EA Play.
Newcomers can sign up for their first month of Game Pass Ultimate for $1.
