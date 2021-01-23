Every week, MobileSyrup outlines some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.
Amazon Prime Video
Batwoman (Season 2)
Following Ruby Rose’s exit from the series after its first season, Javicia Leslie (God Friended Me) takes over as a new version of the titular superhero.
All the while, the returning characters grapple with the disappearance of original Batwoman Kate (Rose).
Based on the DC Comics character of the same name,Â BatwomanÂ was developed by Caroline Dries (Smallville) andÂ co-stars Toronto’s own Rachel Skarsten (Birds of Prey), Meagan Tandy (Teen Wolf), Camrus Johnson (The Sun is Also a Star), Nicole Kang (You) and Dougray Scott (Mission: Impossible 2).
Notably, Leslie’s turn as Ryan Wilder/Batwoman makes her the first actor to not only portray a Black Batwoman, but the firstÂ Black ‘Bat Family’ hero in a major film or television series.
Additionally, it’s worth mentioning that the series is filmed in Vancouver.
Amazon Prime Video Canada (via StackTV) release date: January 18th, 2021 (first episode, new episodes every Monday)
Genre:Â Superhero
Runtime:Â Number of episodes TBA (around 43 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 88 percent (based on 17 reviews)
StreamÂ BatwomanÂ here. Note thatÂ a $12.99/month StackTV subscriptionÂ is required.
Flack (Season 1) [Amazon Original]
An American PR executive living in London thrives at work while losing control of her personal life.
Flack was created by Oliver Lansley (Misfits) and stars Winnipeg-born Anna Paquin (True Blood), Sophie Okonedo (Hotel Rwanda), Genevieve Angelson (House of Lies) and Lydia Wilson (Blasted).
Original broadcast run: February to March 2019 (UK)
Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: January 22nd, 2021
Genre: Drama-comedy
Runtime: Six episodes (42 to 44 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 70 percent (based on 20 reviews)
StreamÂ FlackÂ here.
The Rental
Two couples begin to suspect they’re being watched in the cabin they’ve rented.
The RentalÂ is the feature directorial debut of Dave Franco (The Disaster Artist) and stars Dan Stevens (Legion), Alison Brie (Glow), Sheila Vand (Argo), Jeremy Allen White (Shameless) and Toby Huss (King of the Hill).
Original PVOD release date: July 24th, 2020 (U.S.)
Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: January 22nd, 2021
Genre: Horror
Runtime: 1 hour, 28 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 75 percent (based on 183 reviews)
StreamÂ The RentalÂ here.
Amazon Prime Video is included at no additional cost in a $79 CAD/year Amazon Prime subscription.
A full list of movies and shows hitting Amazon Prime Video Canada this month can be found here.
Apple TV+
Losing Alice [Apple Original]
A once-relevant forty-eight-year-old film director becomes obsessed with a young screenwriter, leading her to abandon her moral integrity to achieve success.
Losing AliceÂ was created by Sigal Avin (#thats harassment) and stars Ayelet Zurer (Marvel’s Daredevil) and Lihi Kornowski (The Burglar).
Apple TV+ Canada release date: January 22nd, 2021 (first three episodes, new episodes every Friday)
Genre: Psychological thriller
Runtime: Eight episodes (around one hour each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 80 percent (based on five reviews)
StreamÂ Losing AliceÂ here.
An Apple TV+ subscription costs $5.99/month.
A breakdown of some of the Apple originals releasing later this year can be found here.
CBC Gem
Kim’s Convenience (Season 5)
The Kims are back in the show’s first shot-during-COVID season.
Based on Toronto-raised Ins Choiâ€™s play of the same name,Â Kimâ€™s Convenience stars Calgary’s Paul Sun-Hyung Lee (Train 48), Toronto’s Jean Yoon (Orphan Black), Burnaby, B.C.’s Andrea Bang (Playdate) and Mississauga’s Simu Liu (Blood and Water).
Further, the show is shot in various parts of Toronto.
CBC/CBC Gem release date: January 19th, 2021 (first episode, new episodes every Tuesday)
Genre: Comedy
Runtime: 13 episodes (around 22 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
StreamÂ Kim’s ConvenienceÂ here.
CBC Gem offers free streaming with ads and ad-free viewing through a $4.99/month subscription.
Crave
Euphoria: F*ck Anyone Who’s Not a Sea Blob
Following the first EuphoriaÂ special, which released in December and focused on Rue (Zendaya), the series’ second special is out now and centres on Jules (Hunter Schafer).
The special follows Jules over the Christmas holiday as she reflects on the year after the collapse of her relationship with Rue.
Schafer co-wrote the episode alongside EuphoriaÂ creator Sam Levinson.
It’s important to note that the two specials are not part of Euphoria‘s second season, which is in the works but does not yet have a release date.
HBO Max/Crave release date: January 22nd, 2021
Genre: Drama
Runtime: Around one hour
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
StreamÂ Euphoria: F*ck Anyone Who’s Not a Sea BlobÂ here.
Selena + Chef (Season 2)
Best-selling singer Selena Gomez (Rare) returns to the kitchen for more cooking adventures at home during quarantine.
HBO Max/Crave release date: January 21st, 2021 (first three episodes, new episodes every Thursday)
Genre: Reality cooking
Runtime: Nine episodes (around 25 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
StreamÂ Selena + ChefÂ here.
A standard Crave subscription is priced at $9.99/month, with Starz costing another $5.99/month and HBO an additional $9.99/month.
A full list of movies and shows hitting Crave this month can be found here.
This week in Crave news:Â Bell has revealed what’s hitting Crave in February — check out the full content list here.
Disney+
Pixar Popcorn [Disney+ Original]
Pixar animators have created a series of shorts based on their films, includingÂ The Incredibles,Â Toy Story,Â Finding NemoÂ andÂ Coco.
Several actors from the Pixar films also reprise their roles, including Holly Hunter as Elastigirl, Ellen DeGeneres as Dory and Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele as Ducky and Bunny, respectively.
Disney+ Canada release date: January 22nd, 2021
Genre: Animated, family
Runtime: 10 episodes (two to five minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
StreamÂ Pixar PopcornÂ here.
A Disney+ subscription costs $8.99/month or $89.99/year in Canada.
The full list of movies and shows hitting Disney+ this month can be found here.
This week in Disney+ news:Â Disney has revealed what’s hitting Disney+ in February — check out the full content list here.
Netflix
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous (Season 2) [Netflix Original]
Still stranded on the dinosaur-infested island, the campers must now contend with a small group of eco-tourists.
Set during the events of Jurassic World, Camp Cretaceous was created by Zack Stentz (X-Men: First Class) and features the voices of Paul-MikÃ©l Williams (Sydney to the Max), Jenna Ortega (You), Ryan Potter (Big Hero 6) and Jameela Jamil (The Good Place).
Netflix Canada release date: January 22nd, 2021
Genre: Animated, sci-fi
Runtime: Eight episodes (24 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
StreamÂ Jurassic World Camp CretaceousÂ here.
Riverdale (Season 5)
With senior year coming to a close, Archie and the gang deal with more mystery and mayhem.
Based on the Archie Comics, Riverdale is developed by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (Glee) and stars KJ Apa (A Dog’s Purpose), Lili Reinhart (Hustlers), Camila Mendes (The Perfect Date), Cole Sprouse (The Suite Life of Zack & Cody) and Madelaine Petsch (F the Prom).
It’s worth noting thatÂ RiverdaleÂ is filmed in Vancouver.
Netflix Canada release date: January 21st, 2021 (first episode, new episodes every Thursday)
Genre: Teen drama
Runtime: 19 episodes (around 43 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 100 percent (based on five reviews)
StreamÂ RiverdaleÂ here.
The White Tiger [Netflix Original]
An ambitious driver for a wealthy Indian family uses his wits to escape from poverty and become an entrepreneur.
Based on Aravind Adiga’s 2008 novel of the same name,Â The White TigerÂ was directed by Ramin Bahrani (Chop Shop) and stars Adarsh Gourav (Rukh), Priyanka Chopra (Quantico) and Rajkummar Rao (Shahid).
Netflix Canada release date: January 22nd, 2021
Genre: Drama
Runtime: 2 hours, 5 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 88 percent (based on 67 reviews)
StreamÂ The White TigerÂ here.
A ‘Basic’ Netflix subscription costs $9.99/month, a ‘Standard’ subscription (HD-supported) costs $14.99/month and a ‘Premium’ membership is priced at $18.99/month (4K-supported).
A full list of movies and shows hitting Netflix Canada this month can be found here.
This week in Netflix news:Â Netflix has revealed what’s hitting its service in February — check out the full content list here.
Additionally, Netflix announced this week that it has acquired Sony’s Phil Lord- and Christopher Miller-produced animated filmÂ The Mitchells vs. the Machines. The film will release sometime in 2021.
Premium video on demand (PVOD)
Our Friend
Nicole and Matt’s best friend Dane puts his life on hold to stay with them and help out after Nicole is diagnosed with terminal cancer.
Based on a true story,Â Our FriendÂ was directed by Gabriela Cowperthwaite (Blackfish) and stars Jason Segel (How I Met Your Mother), Dakota Johnson (The Peanut Butter Falcon) and Casey Affleck (Manchester by the Sea).
Canadian PVOD release date: January 22nd, 2021
Genre: Biographical drama
Runtime: 2 hours, 5 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 83 percent (based on 58 reviews)
Our FriendÂ can be rented on iTunes, Google Play and the Cineplex Store for $14.99.
