Ford’s Mustang Mach-E California Route 1 trim gets final EPA range estimate

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) released final estimates for the range of Ford’s Mustang Mach-E ‘California Route 1’ trim option, which will go 305 miles (about 491km).
That estimate makes the California Route 1 trim the most efficient option of the Mustang Mach-E, although that was always Ford’s goal. Back when Ford unveiled the Mach-E in 2019, it listed the California Route 1 as capable of 475km range, with only the Premium trim rear-wheel-drive (RWD) extended range option matching that. According to Road Show, the EPA confirmed that Premium trim of the Mach-E can do 300 miles on a charge (about 483km).
The California Route 1 trim comes exclusively in RWD and the extended range battery. It also features aero inserts to make it slicker, according to Road Show. Beyond that, it’s the same SUV.
Interestingly, those looking to get as much range as possible for their dollar will want to choose the California Route 1 trim. The Premium trim extended range with RWD will run you $67,745 in Canada while the California Route 1 trim costs $65,745.
While that’s not huge savings, considering the California Route 1 trim offers up slightly more range for less than the Premium trim, it’s worth it.
You can learn more about the Mustang Mach-E on Ford’s website.
Source: Road Show
