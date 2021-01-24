Hereâ€™s the top Canadian mobile news from the past week

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Review: Redemption story
Competition Bureau campaign encourages Canadians to switch telecom providers
Hereâ€™s some of whatâ€™s coming to Apple TV+ in 2021
Hereâ€™s whatâ€™s coming to Disney+ Canada in February 2021
Cell phone data indicates Torontonians are finally staying home
Amazon to open new facilities in Quebec creating over 1,000 jobs
Distributel acquires Primus, brings it under Canadian ownership
Telus ranked fastest mobile operator in Canada for Q4 2020: report
Study suggests Apple Watch can detect COVID-19 before symptoms appear
Tesla extends battery partnership with Canadian researchers
Canadian co-developed â€˜Nutsâ€™ coming to Apple Arcade on January 22
New technologies are coming as Canadaâ€™s 5G future dawns
Hereâ€™s whatâ€™s coming to Netflix Canada in February 2021
Bell offering new, existing residential customers a $65/20GB promo mobile plan
