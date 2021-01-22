Here’s what’s coming to Crave in February 2021

Bell has announced all of the content coming to its Crave video streaming platform in February.
We’ve broken down all the new content below by date and all times are in ET.
We’ve also separated the different shows and movies by which tier of Crave they fall within. Crave has three tiers: basic, Crave + Movies + HBO and Starz Programming.
On top of Crave’s regular monthly $9.99 CAD cost, Crave + Movies + HBO costs an extra $9.99 per month and Starz is an extra $5.99 per month. Further, Crave is available on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5 and more.
February 1st
- Friday (HBO + Movies) & (Starz)
- Lennox Lew: The Untold Story
February 2nd
- Fake Famous @ 9pm ET (HBO + Movies)
February 3rd
- Greener Grass (HBO + Movies)
- Great Great Great (Starz)
February 4th
- Love & Basketball (HBO + Movies) & (Starz)
February 5th
- Antwone Fisher (HBO + Movies) & (Starz)
- Hunt for the Wilder People (HBO + Movies)
- Search Party: seasons 1- 4 (HBO + Movies)
- Willie
- Ex on the Beach: Peak of Love: season 1
- MTV Cribs International: season 1
- A Beautiful Mind (Starz)
- Abduction (Starz)
- Crash (2004) (Starz)
- Leap Year (Starz)
- Robin Hood (2010) (Starz)
- Standing in the Shadows of Motown (Starz)
- The Birth Nation (Starz)
- The Secret Life of Bees (Starz)
February 9th
- Black Art: In the Absence of Light @9pm ET
February 10th
- Before You Know It (HBO + Movies)
- The Tracey Fragments (Starz)
February 12th
- 42 (HBO + Movies) & (Starz)
- Made In Italy (HBO + Movies)
- The Big Sick (HBO + Movies)
- The Hard Tie SOF RJ Berger: seasons 1-2
- The New Corporation: The Unfortunately Necessary Sequel
- True Love or True Lies: seasons 1-2
- 500 Days of Summer (Starz)
- Battle of the Sexes (Starz)
- Big Fat Liar (Starz)
- Brown Sugar (Starz)
- Erin Brockovich (Starz)
- Hunt of the Wilder People (Starz)
- I Think I Love My Wife (Starz)
- It’s Complicated (Starz)
Popper’s Penguins (Starz)
- Precious (Starz)
- Soul Food (Starz)
February 14th
- Little Birds (HBO + Movies)
- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver: season 8, episode 1 @ 11pm ET (HBO + Movies)
February 15th
- Wish Upon a Unicorn
- Woman in Motion
February 17th
- Miss Juneteenth (HBO + Movies)
February 18th
- House Party (HBO + Movies)
February 19th
- Assassination Nation (HBO + Movies) + (Starz)
- Crooklyn (HBO + Movies)
- Destroyer (HBO + Movies)
- Guest of Honour (HBO + Movies)
- Target Number One (HBO + Movies)
- Finding Carter: seasons 1-2
- Floribama Shore: seasons 1 – 3
- Jersey Shore: Family Vacation: season 4a
- Blue Steel (Starz)
- Cold Mountain (Starz)
- Drumline (Starz)
- Good Hair (Starz)
- Lion (Starz)
- The Hate You Give (Starz)
February 22nd
- The Sit-In
- Beartown @ 9pm (HBO + Movies)
February 24th
- Crave Rescue (HBO + Movies)
February 26th
- ATL (Starz)
- Baggage Claim (Starz)
- Bridesmaid (Starz)
- Frida (Starz)
- Notorious (Starz)
- Piercing (Starz)
- The Rundown (Starz)
- Wonderland (Starz)
- Irresistible (HBO + Movies)
- Tijuana Jackson: Purpose Over Prison (HBO + Movies)
- Faking It: seasons 1-3
- Jennifer Lopez: The Ride
