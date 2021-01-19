Here’s what’s coming to Netflix Canada in February 2021

How is February just around the corner?
In February 2021, Netflix Canada is set to get several new TV shows and films including all three Friday movies, Seasons 1 -7 of Parks and Recreation, To All The Boys: Always And Forever, Malcolm & Marie starring Zendaya and John David Washington, and tons more.
Coming Soon in February
- Sisyphus — Netflix Original
- Vincenzo — Netflix Original
February 1st
- Bachelorette
- Boy Erased
- Brimstone
- Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2
- Final Destination 5
- Friday
- Next Friday
- Friday After Next
- Ghost of Girlfriends Past
- The House with a Clock in Its Walls
- Léon: The Professional
- Love Jacked
- Mortal Engines
- The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones
- The NeverEnding Story
- Parks and Recreation: Seasons 1-7
- RED
- RED 2
- The Roommate
- Spanglish
- Stepmom
February 2nd
- Kid Cosmic — Netflix Family
- Might Express: Season 2 — Netflix Family
- Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready: Season 2 — Netflix Comedy Series
February 3rd
- All My Friends Are Dead — Netflix Film
- Babe
- Black Beach — Netflix Film
- The Boy Next Door
- Firefly Lane — Netflix Original
- Nanny McPhee
- Nanny McPhee and the Big Bang
- The Nutty Professor
- Pich Black
- Red Dragon
Role Models
February 5th
- After We Collided
- Hache: Season 2 — Netflix Original
- Invisible City — Netflix Original
- The Last Paradiso — Netflix Film
- Little Big Women — Netflix Film
- Malcolm & Marie — Netflix Film
- Space Sweepers — Netflix Film
- Strip Down, Rise Up — Netflix Documentary
- The Yin-Yang Master: Dream of Eternity — Netflix Film
February 6th
- Rust Valley Restorers: Season 2
- The Sinner: Jamie
February 9th
- Dinner with Friends
February 10th
- Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel — Netflix Documentary
- The Misadventures of Hedi and Cokeman — Netflix Film
February 11th
- Captinai — Netflix Original
- Layla Majnun — Netflix Film
- Red Dot — Netflix Film
- Squared Love — Netflix Film
February 12th
- Buried by the Bernards — Netflix Original
- Creed II
- Nadiya Bakes — Netflix Original
- Hate by Dani Rovira — Netflix Comedy Special
- To All The Boys: Always And Forever — Netflix Film
- Xico’s Journey — Netflix Family
February 15th
- The Crew — Netflix Original
- Unhinged
February 16th
- Animals on the Loose: A You vs. Wild Movie — Netflix Family
- Teen Titans Go!: Season 5
February 17th
- Behind Her Eyes — Netflix Oriignal
- Hello, Me! — Netflix Original
- MeatEater: Season 9 Part 2 — Netflix Original
February 18th
- Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan — Netflix Anime
- Vikings: Season 4
February 19th
- Tribes of Europa — Netflix Original
February 20th
- Classmates Minus — Netflix Film
- If Beale Street Could Talk
- Stan & Ollie
February 23rd
- Brian Regan: On The Rocks — Netflix Comedy Special
- Pelé — Netflix Documentary
February 24th
- Canine Intervention — Netflix Original
- Ginny & Georgia — Netflix Original
February 25th
- Geez & Ann — Netflix Film
- High-Rise Invasion — Netflix Anime
February 26th
- Bigfoot Family — Netflix Family
- Caught by a Wave — Netflix Film
- Crazy About Her — Netflix Film
February 28th
- How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
- RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked!: Season 12
- Unabomber – In His Own Worlds: Season 1
Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in February:
February 4th
- Bring It On
- Bring It On Again
- Bring it On: All or Nothing
- Bring It On: Fight to the Finish
- Bring It On: In It to Win It
February 28th
- Braveheart
- Dragons’ Den: Seasons 11-14
- La La Land
