Here’s what’s coming to Netflix Canada in February 2021

Every season of Parks and Rec as well as all three Friday films are coming to the streaming platform

Jan 19, 2021

11:13 AM EST

How is February just around the corner?

In February 2021, Netflix Canada is set to get several new TV shows and films including all three Friday movies, Seasons 1 -7 of Parks and Recreation, To All The Boys: Always And Forever, Malcolm & Marie starring Zendaya and John David Washington, and tons more.

Coming Soon in February

  • Sisyphus — Netflix Original
  • Vincenzo — Netflix Original 

February 1st

  • Bachelorette
  • Boy Erased
  • Brimstone
  • Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2
  • Final Destination 5
  • Friday
  • Next Friday
  • Friday After Next
  • Ghost of Girlfriends Past
  • The House with a Clock in Its Walls
  • Léon: The Professional
  • Love Jacked
  • Mortal Engines
  • The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones
  • The NeverEnding Story
  • Parks and Recreation: Seasons 1-7
  • RED
  • RED 2
  • The Roommate
  • Spanglish
  • Stepmom

February 2nd

  • Kid Cosmic — Netflix Family 
  • Might Express: Season 2 — Netflix Family 
  • Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready: Season 2 — Netflix Comedy Series

February 3rd

  • All My Friends Are Dead — Netflix Film 
  • Babe
  • Black Beach — Netflix Film 
  • The Boy Next Door
  • Firefly Lane — Netflix Original 
  • Nanny McPhee
  • Nanny McPhee and the Big Bang
  • The Nutty Professor
  • Pich Black
  • Red Dragon
    Role Models

February 5th

  • After We Collided
  • Hache: Season 2 — Netflix Original 
  • Invisible City — Netflix Original 
  • The Last Paradiso — Netflix Film 
  • Little Big Women — Netflix Film 
  • Malcolm & Marie — Netflix Film 
  • Space Sweepers — Netflix Film 
  • Strip Down, Rise Up — Netflix Documentary 
  • The Yin-Yang Master: Dream of Eternity — Netflix Film 

February 6th

  • Rust Valley Restorers: Season 2
  • The Sinner: Jamie

February 9th

  • Dinner with Friends

February 10th

  • Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel — Netflix Documentary 
  • The Misadventures of Hedi and Cokeman — Netflix Film 

February 11th

  • Captinai — Netflix Original 
  • Layla Majnun — Netflix Film 
  • Red Dot — Netflix Film 
  • Squared Love — Netflix Film 

February 12th

  • Buried by the Bernards — Netflix Original 
  • Creed II
  • Nadiya Bakes — Netflix Original 
  • Hate by Dani Rovira — Netflix Comedy Special 
  • To All The Boys: Always And Forever — Netflix Film 
  • Xico’s Journey — Netflix Family 

February 15th

  • The Crew —  Netflix Original 
  • Unhinged

February 16th

  • Animals on the Loose: A You vs. Wild Movie — Netflix Family 
  • Teen Titans Go!: Season 5

February 17th

  • Behind Her Eyes — Netflix Oriignal 
  • Hello, Me! — Netflix Original 
  • MeatEater: Season 9 Part 2 — Netflix Original 

February 18th

  • Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan — Netflix Anime 
  • Vikings: Season 4

February 19th

  • Tribes of Europa — Netflix Original 

February 20th

  • Classmates Minus — Netflix Film 
  • If Beale Street Could Talk
  • Stan & Ollie

February 23rd

  • Brian Regan: On The Rocks — Netflix Comedy Special
  • Pelé — Netflix Documentary

February 24th

  • Canine Intervention — Netflix Original 
  • Ginny & Georgia — Netflix Original 

February 25th

  • Geez & Ann — Netflix Film 
  • High-Rise Invasion — Netflix Anime 

February 26th

  • Bigfoot Family — Netflix Family 
  • Caught by a Wave — Netflix Film 
  • Crazy About Her — Netflix Film 

February 28th

  • How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
  • RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked!: Season 12
  • Unabomber – In His Own Worlds: Season 1

Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in February:

February 4th

  • Bring It On
  • Bring It On Again
  • Bring it On: All or Nothing
  • Bring It On: Fight to the Finish
  • Bring It On: In It to Win It

February 28th

  • Braveheart
  • Dragons’ Den: Seasons 11-14
  • La La Land

Comments