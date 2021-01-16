Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Crave, Disney+, Netflix and PVOD [Jan. 11-17]

Every week, MobileSyrup goes over some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.
Our ‘Streaming in Canada’ column typically focuses on new content from Amazon Prime Video Canada, Crave and Netflix Canada, but other services like Apple TV+ and Disney+ will be mentioned when relevant.
We’ll also highlight shows or movies that are made in Canada, involve notable Canadian cast or crew and/or are filmed in Canada.
Finally, with the COVID-19 pandemic causing many movies to hit digital platforms much sooner than planned, we’ll make note of any major films — as well as any other notable streaming service news — that fall into this category when applicable.
Amazon Prime Video
American Gods (Season 3)
The secrets of the New and Old Gods thwart Shadow’s efforts to break away from Mr. Wednesday and the looming war.
American Gods was developed by Bryan Fuller (Hannibal) and Michael Green (Logan) from Neil Gaiman’s 2001 fantasy novel of the same name and features an ensemble cast that includes Ricky Whittle (The 100), Ian McShane (Deadwood), Emily Browning (The Affair) and Yetide Badaki (This is Us).
Original Starz broadcast date: January 10th, 2021 (first episode)
Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: January 11th, 2021 (first episode, new episodes every Monday)
Genre: Fantasy drama
Runtime: 10 episodes (around one hour each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 73 percent (based on 11 reviews)
Stream American Gods here.
One Night in Miami [Amazon Original]
Based on the eponymous play by Kemp Powers (Soul), One Night in Miami is a fictionalized account of a real night in 1964 when boxer Cassius Clay (before he adopted the name Muhammad Ali) met with human rights activist Malcolm X, singer-songwriter and record producer Sam Cooke and NFL star Jim Brown.
One Night in Miami is the feature directorial debut of Regina King (Watchmen) and stars Halifax’s Eli Goree (Riverdale) as Cassius Clay, Kingsley Ben-Adir (The OA) as Malcolm X, Alis Hodge (Straight Outta Compton) as Jim Brown and Leslie Odom, Jr. (Hamilton) as Sam Cooke.
Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: January 15th, 2021
Genre: Drama
Runtime: 1 hour, 50 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 98 percent (based on 211 reviews)
Stream One Night in Miami here.
This week in Amazon Prime Video news: Amazon Prime Video will begin streaming a multi-episode docuseries about the Toronto Maple Leafs sometime later this year.
Amazon Prime Video is included at no additional cost in a $79 CAD/year Amazon Prime subscription.
A full list of movies and shows hitting Amazon Prime Video Canada this month can be found here.
Apple TV+
Servant (Season 2) [Apple Original]
In the second season of Apple’s horror series, nanny Leanne’s true nature is revealed while a darker future lies ahead for all.
Servant was created by Tony Basgallop (What Remains) and stars Toby Kebbell (Black Mirror), Lauren Ambrose (Six Feet Under), Nell Tiger Free (Game of Thrones) and Rupert Grint (the Harry Potter franchise).
Apple TV+ Canada release date: January 15th, 2021 (first episode, new episodes every Friday)
Genre: Psychological horror
Runtime: 10 episodes (around 30 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 80 percent (based on 10 reviews)
Stream Servant here.
Apple TV+ costs $5.99/month in Canada.
Crave
Locked Down
During the COVID-19 lockdown, a struggling couple is brought closer together by a plan to rob a jewelry store.
Locked Down was directed by Doug Liman (Edge of Tomorrow) and stars Anne Hathaway (Les Misérables) and Chiwetel Ejiofor (12 Years a Slave), Mindy Kaling (The Mindy Project), Stephen Merchant (The Office), Ben Stiller (Tropic Thunder) and Ben Kingsley (Gandhi).
Locked Down is the latest HBO Max original to come to Crave as part of Bell’s exclusive streaming agreement with Warner Media.
Crave/HBO Max release date: January 14th, 2021
Genre: Romantic comedy, heist
Runtime: 1 hour, 58 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 43 percent (based on 42 reviews)
Stream Locked Down here.
Los Espookys (Season 1)
Four friends create horror film-like scenarios for clients as part of their peculiar new business.
Los Espookys was created by Julio Torres (Saturday Night Live), Ana Fabrega (The Special Without Brett Davis) and Fred Armisen (Portlandia), who star alongside Cassandra Ciangherotti (The Hours with You) and Bernardo Velasco (The Untamed).
HBO release date: June 2019 (U.S.)
Crave release date: January 15th, 2021 (Canadian premiere)
Genre: Comedy
Runtime: Six episodes (23 to 28 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 100 percent (based on 26 reviews)
Stream Los Espookys here.
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK
Twelve drag queens compete to be crowned the UK’s Next Drag Race Superstar.
Crave release date: January 14th, 2021 (first episode, new episodes every Thursday)
Genre: Reality
Runtime: 10 episodes (around one hour minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Stream RuPaul’s Drag Race UK here.
A standard Crave subscription is priced at $9.99/month, with Starz costing another $5.99/month and HBO an additional $9.99/month.
A full list of movies and shows hitting Crave this month can be found here.
Disney+
WandaVision [Disney+ Original]
After the events of Avengers: Endgame, Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) carries out an idyllic life with Vision (Paul Bettany), only to discover that things aren’t quite what they seem.
Randall Park (Ant-Man and the Wasp) and Kat Dennings (Thor) reprise their Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) roles as Jimmy Woo and Darcy, respectively, while Kathryn Hahn (Mrs. Fletcher) and Teyonah Paris (Mad Men) join the franchise for the first time.
Notably, WandaVision is Marvel Studios’ first original series for Disney+. The series was originally set to release in 2020 after The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, but COVID-19 related production delays resulted in WandaVision coming first, with the Captain America series now set to drop on March 19th.
COVID-19 also saw numerous Marvel films delayed, meaning that WandaVision is the first new MCU entry since July 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home.
Montreal-born Christophe Beck (the Ant-Man series) is the composer of WandaVision.
Disney+ release date: January 15th, 2021 (first two episodes, new episodes every Friday)
Genre: Superhero
Runtime: Nine episodes (around 30 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 97 percent (based on 100 reviews)
Stream WandaVision here.
This week in Disney+ news: During the WandaVision press circuit, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige revealed the episode counts and runtimes for several of Marvel’s upcoming Disney+ shows.
Netflix
Carmen Sandiego [Netflix Original]
Carmen and friends’ latest efforts to stop the villainous V.I.L.E. organization take them to China, The Himalayas, Vienna and more.
Based on educational mystery games of the same name, Carmen Sandiego features the voices of Gina Rodriguez (Jane the Virgin) and Vancouver’s own Finn Wolfhard (Stranger Things).
It’s worth noting that the series is co-produced by Vancouver-based WildBrain.
Netflix Canada release date: January 13th, 2021
Genre: Animated
Runtime: Eight episodes (24 to 26 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Stream Carmen Sandiego here.
Disenchantment (Part 3) [Netflix Original]
Bean is challenged with becoming a better princess amid King Zøg’s increasing instability, concerns about who will rule Dreamland and royal plots.
Disenchantment was created by Matt Groening (The Simpsons) and features the voices of Abbi Jacobson (Broad City), Eric Andre (The Eric Andre Show) and Nat Faxon (The Descendants).
Part 3’s episodes consist of the first half of the show’s second season — the remaining 10 episodes do not yet have a release date.
Netflix Canada release date: January 13th, 2021
Genre: Animated
Runtime: Eight episodes (24 to 26 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Stream Disenchantment here.
Nightstalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer [Netflix Original]
This docuseries examines two detectives’ efforts to track down serial killer Richard Ramirez during the mid-’80s.
Note: Nightstalker features graphic imagery related to Ramirez’s crimes that some viewers are arguing was excessive, so keep that in mind if you’re considering watching the series.
Netflix Canada release date: January 13th, 2021
Genre: True crime documentary
Runtime: Four episodes (46 to 48 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 83 percent (based on six reviews)
Stream Nightstalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer here.
Outside the Wire [Netflix Original]
An android officer teams up with a drone pilot to prevent a global catastrophe.
Outside the Wire was directed by Mikael Håfström (Evil) and stars Anthony Mackie (Captain America series), Damson Idris (Snowfall), Emily Beecham (Into the Badlands) and Michael Kelly (House of Cards).
Netflix Canada release date: January 15th, 2021
Genre: Sci-fi thriller
Runtime: 1 hour, 55 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 50 percent (based on 30 reviews)
Stream Outside the Wire here.
A Disney+ subscription costs $8.99/month or $89.99/year in Canada.
A full list of movies and shows hitting Disney+ Canada this month can be found here.
Premium video on demand (PVOD)
News of the World
A Civil War veteran must return a young kidnapped girl to her surviving family.
Based on American-Canadian author Paulette Jiles’ novel of the same name, News of the World was co-written and directed by Paul Greengrass (Captain Phillips) and stars Tom Hanks (Saving Private Ryan) and Helena Zengel (System Crasher).
Notably, Jiles spent many years living in Canada working for the CBC and helped set up native language radio stations in Ontario and Quebec.
Original theatrical release date: December 25th, 2020 (limited release)
PVOD release date: January 15th, 2021
Genre: Western drama
Runtime: 1 hour, 58 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 87 percent (based on 181 reviews)
News of the World can be rented on iTunes and Google Play for $24.99 and the Cineplex Store for $26.99.
Promising Young Woman
One of the most acclaimed movies of 2020 is finally available on PVOD, following COVID-19 related reshuffling.
The timely film follows a woman who seeks vengeance for her friend who was a victim of rape.
Promising Young Woman was written and directed by Killing Eve‘s Emerald Fennell (in her directorial debut) and stars Carey Mulligan (Inside Llewyn Davis), Bo Burnham (Eighth Grade), Alison Brie (Glow), Laverne Cox (Orange is the New Black), Clancy Brown (The Shawshank Redemption) and Jennifer Coolidge (2 Broke Girls).
Original theatrical release date: December 25th, 2020 (limited release)
PVOD release date: January 15th, 2021
Genre: Dark comedy, thriller
Runtime: 1 hour, 53 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 92 percent (based on 261 reviews)
Promising Young Woman can be rented on iTunes and Google Play for $24.99 and the Cineplex Store for $26.99.
All in all, it’s a pretty big week! With that in mind, what are you planning on streaming? Let us know in the comments.
For more suggestions, check out last week’s Streaming in Canada column.
Image credit: Marvel Studios
Comments