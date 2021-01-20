Here’s what’s coming to Disney+ Canada in February 2021

Disney has revealed the new movies and shows that are coming to its Disney+ streaming service in Canada in February 2021.
See below for the full list:
February 5th
- Disney Upside-Down Magic
- Like Mike
- WandaVision [Disney+ Original]
February 12th
- Inside Pixar: Portraits [Disney+ Original]
- Like Mike 2
- Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D (Season 7)
- Marvel Battleworld: Mystery of the Thanostones (Season 1)
- Marvel’s Behind the Mask
- WandaVision — Episode 5 [Disney+ Original]
February 19th
- Flora & Ulysses [Disney+ Original]
- The Muppet Show (Seasons 1-5)
- WandaVision — Episode 6 [Disney+ Original]
February 26th
- Disney’s American Dragon: Jake Long (Seasons 1-2)
- Disney Channel Games 2008 (Season 1)
- Disney Illuminations Firework Show Disneyland Paris
- Disney Pair of Kings (Seasons 1-3)
- Disney Roll it Back (Season 1)
- Mickey Go Local (Season 1)
- Myth: A Frozen Tale [Disney+ Original]
- Shanghai Disney Resort Grand Opening Gala
- WandaVision — Episode 7 [Disney+ Original]
A Disney+ subscription costs $8.99 CAD/month or $89.99/year.
It’s important to note, however, that the price of Disney+ is going up in Canada on February 23rd. On that date, the monthly price will increase to $11.99/month, while an annual subscription will be priced at $119.99. This coincides with the February 23rd Canadian launch of ‘Star,’ the international version of its U.S. streaming service Hulu.
With that in mind, you might want to sign up for a one-year membership before February 23rd if you’re planning on sticking with Disney+ in the long-term.
In the meantime, a full list of January’s new Disney+ content can be found here.
