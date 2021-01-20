PREVIOUS|
Here’s what’s coming to Disney+ Canada in February 2021

Flora & Ulysses is about a young girl who adopts a squirrel with superpowers

Jan 20, 2021

11:10 AM EST

Flora & Ulysses

Disney has revealed the new movies and shows that are coming to its Disney+ streaming service in Canada in February 2021.

See below for the full list:

February 5th

  • Disney Upside-Down Magic
  • Like Mike
  • WandaVision [Disney+ Original]

February 12th

  • Inside Pixar: Portraits [Disney+ Original]
  • Like Mike 2
  • Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D (Season 7)
  • Marvel Battleworld: Mystery of the Thanostones (Season 1)
  • Marvel’s Behind the Mask
  • WandaVision — Episode 5 [Disney+ Original]

February 19th

  • Flora & Ulysses [Disney+ Original]
  • The Muppet Show (Seasons 1-5)
  • WandaVision — Episode 6 [Disney+ Original]

February 26th

  • Disney’s American Dragon: Jake Long (Seasons 1-2)
  • Disney Channel Games 2008 (Season 1)
  • Disney Illuminations Firework Show Disneyland Paris
  • Disney Pair of Kings (Seasons 1-3)
  • Disney Roll it Back (Season 1)
  • Mickey Go Local (Season 1)
  • Myth: A Frozen Tale [Disney+ Original]
  • Shanghai Disney Resort Grand Opening Gala
  • WandaVision — Episode 7 [Disney+ Original]

A Disney+ subscription costs $8.99 CAD/month or $89.99/year.

It’s important to note, however, that the price of Disney+ is going up in Canada on February 23rd. On that date, the monthly price will increase to $11.99/month, while an annual subscription will be priced at $119.99. This coincides with the February 23rd Canadian launch of ‘Star,’ the international version of its U.S. streaming service Hulu.

With that in mind, you might want to sign up for a one-year membership before February 23rd if you’re planning on sticking with Disney+ in the long-term.

In the meantime, a full list of January’s new Disney+ content can be found here.

Image credit: Disney

