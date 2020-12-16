PREVIOUS|
Resources

Here’s what’s coming to Netflix Canada in January 2021

A new year means more new shows and movies to watch on Netflix

Dec 16, 2020

11:31 AM EST

0 comments

In December 2020, Netflix Canada is set to get several new TV shows and films, Bonding: season 2, Cobra Kai season 3, John Wick as well as John Wick 2, Snowpiercer season 2, Outside the Wire and a live-action version of Winx Club called Fate: The Winx Saga from the creator of The Vampire Diaries.

Coming in January

  • 50M2 — Netflix Original 
  • Bonding: season 2 — Netflix Original 
  • Cobra Kai: season 3 — Netflix Original 
  • June & Kopi — Netflix Film 
  • The Netflix Afterparty — Netflix Original 

January 1st

  • Dream Home Makeover: season 2 — Netflix Original 
  • Headspace Guide to Meditation — Netflix Original 
  • The Minimalists: Less is Now — Netflix Documentary 
  • Monarca: season 2 — Netflix Original 
  • What Happened to Mr.Cha —Netflix Film 
  • The Aviator
  • Blended
  • The Creative Brain
  • Daddy Care
  • First Man
  • Godzilla (2014)
  • Hostel: part III
  • In the Cut
  • Jason and the Argonauts
  • John Wick
  • John Wick: Chapter 2
  • One Direction: This Is US
  • Richie Rich
  • Robin Hood (2018)
  • Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines
  • Terminator Salvation

January 2nd

  • Asphalt Burning (Borning 3) — Netflix Film 

January 4th

  • Abduction

January 5th

  • Gabby’s Dollhouse — Netflix Family 
  • History of Swear Words — Netflix Original 
  • LA’s Finest: season 1
  • ¡Nailed It! México: season 3
  • Summerland

January 6th

  • The Blues Brothers
  • The Mummy
  • The Mummy Returns
  • The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor
  • The Scorpion King
  • Surviving Death — Netflix Documentary
  • Ted
  • Ted 2
  • Tony Parker: The Final Shot — Netflix Documentary 
  • Trainwreck

January 7th

  • Escape Room
  • Pieces of a Woman — Netflix Film 

January 8th

  • Charming — Netflix Film 
  • The Idhun Chronicles: part 2 — Netflix Anime
  • Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons : season 5 — Netflix Original 
  • Lupin — Netflix Original 
  • Pretend It’s a City — Netflix Documentary 
  • Stuck Apart (Azizler) —  Netflix Film 
  • The Tax Collector

January 11th

  • Crack: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy — Netflix Documentary 

January 13th

  • Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer — Netflix Documentary 

January 15th

  • Bling Empire — Netflix Documentary 
  • Carmen Sandiego: season 4 — Netflix Family 
  • Disenchantment: part 3 — Netflix Original 
  • Double Dad (Pai Em Dobro) — Netflix Film 
  • Kuroko’s Basketball: season 1
  • Miss Bala
  • Outside the Wire — Netflix Film 
  • Pinkfong & Baby Shark’s Space Adventure

January 16th

  • Outlander: season 5

January 19th

  • Hello Ninja: season 4 — Netflix Family 

January 20th

  • Daughter From Mother (Madre solo hay dos) — Netflix Original 
  • Spycraft — Netflix Original

January 21st

  • Call My Agent: season 4 — Netflix Original 
  • Gigantosaurus: season 5
  • Riverdale: season 5 — Netflix Original 

January 22nd

  • Blown Away: season 2 — Netflix Original 
  • Busted!: season 3 — Netflix Original 
  • Fate: The Winx Saga — Netflix Original 
  • Jurassic World: Camp Creataceous: season 2 — Netflix Family 
  • So My Grandma’s a Lesbian! (Salir del ropero) — Netflix Film 
  • The White Tiger — Netflix Film 

January 23rd

  • Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce) — Netflix Original 

January 26th

  • Go Dog Go — Netflix Family 
  • Snowpiercer: season 2 — Netflix Original 

January 27th

  • Penguin Bloom — Netflix Film 

January 29th

  • Below Zero (Bajocero) — Netflix Film 
  • The Dig — Netflix Film 
  • Finding ‘Ohana — Netflix Film 
  • We Are: The Brooklyn Saints — Netflix Documentary 

Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in January

  • Crazy Rich Asian (January 5th)
  • The Nun (January 5th)
  • Mary Poppins Returns (January 8th)
  • Waco: Limited Series (January 15th)
  • Captain America: The First Avenger (January 24th)
  • Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (January 31st)
  • Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (January 31st)
  • Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: part 1 (January 31st)
  • Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: part 2 (January 31st)

Related Articles

Resources

Dec 16, 2020

12:40 PM EST

Here’s what’s coming to Disney+ Canada in January 2021

News

Dec 16, 2020

11:38 AM EST

Watch Dogs: Legion is currently $40 on Amazon Canada

News

Dec 15, 2020

8:02 PM EST

Nintendo Switch is the best-selling console in Canada for 25 consecutive months

News

Dec 16, 2020

9:17 AM EST

Netflix rolling out audio-only mode for its Android app

Comments