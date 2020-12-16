Here’s what’s coming to Netflix Canada in January 2021

In December 2020, Netflix Canada is set to get several new TV shows and films, Bonding: season 2, Cobra Kai season 3, John Wick as well as John Wick 2, Snowpiercer season 2, Outside the Wire and a live-action version of Winx Club called Fate: The Winx Saga from the creator of The Vampire Diaries.
Coming in January
- 50M2 — Netflix Original
- Bonding: season 2 — Netflix Original
- Cobra Kai: season 3 — Netflix Original
- June & Kopi — Netflix Film
- The Netflix Afterparty — Netflix Original
January 1st
- Dream Home Makeover: season 2 — Netflix Original
- Headspace Guide to Meditation — Netflix Original
- The Minimalists: Less is Now — Netflix Documentary
- Monarca: season 2 — Netflix Original
- What Happened to Mr.Cha —Netflix Film
- The Aviator
- Blended
- The Creative Brain
- Daddy Care
- First Man
- Godzilla (2014)
- Hostel: part III
- In the Cut
- Jason and the Argonauts
- John Wick
- John Wick: Chapter 2
- One Direction: This Is US
- Richie Rich
- Robin Hood (2018)
- Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines
- Terminator Salvation
January 2nd
- Asphalt Burning (Borning 3) — Netflix Film
January 4th
- Abduction
January 5th
- Gabby’s Dollhouse — Netflix Family
- History of Swear Words — Netflix Original
- LA’s Finest: season 1
- ¡Nailed It! México: season 3
- Summerland
January 6th
- The Blues Brothers
- The Mummy
- The Mummy Returns
- The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor
- The Scorpion King
- Surviving Death — Netflix Documentary
- Ted
- Ted 2
- Tony Parker: The Final Shot — Netflix Documentary
- Trainwreck
January 7th
- Escape Room
- Pieces of a Woman — Netflix Film
January 8th
- Charming — Netflix Film
- The Idhun Chronicles: part 2 — Netflix Anime
- Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons : season 5 — Netflix Original
- Lupin — Netflix Original
- Pretend It’s a City — Netflix Documentary
- Stuck Apart (Azizler) — Netflix Film
- The Tax Collector
January 11th
- Crack: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy — Netflix Documentary
January 13th
- Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer — Netflix Documentary
January 15th
- Bling Empire — Netflix Documentary
- Carmen Sandiego: season 4 — Netflix Family
- Disenchantment: part 3 — Netflix Original
- Double Dad (Pai Em Dobro) — Netflix Film
- Kuroko’s Basketball: season 1
- Miss Bala
- Outside the Wire — Netflix Film
- Pinkfong & Baby Shark’s Space Adventure
January 16th
- Outlander: season 5
January 19th
- Hello Ninja: season 4 — Netflix Family
January 20th
- Daughter From Mother (Madre solo hay dos) — Netflix Original
- Spycraft — Netflix Original
January 21st
- Call My Agent: season 4 — Netflix Original
- Gigantosaurus: season 5
- Riverdale: season 5 — Netflix Original
January 22nd
- Blown Away: season 2 — Netflix Original
- Busted!: season 3 — Netflix Original
- Fate: The Winx Saga — Netflix Original
- Jurassic World: Camp Creataceous: season 2 — Netflix Family
- So My Grandma’s a Lesbian! (Salir del ropero) — Netflix Film
- The White Tiger — Netflix Film
January 23rd
- Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce) — Netflix Original
January 26th
- Go Dog Go — Netflix Family
- Snowpiercer: season 2 — Netflix Original
January 27th
- Penguin Bloom — Netflix Film
January 29th
- Below Zero (Bajocero) — Netflix Film
- The Dig — Netflix Film
- Finding ‘Ohana — Netflix Film
- We Are: The Brooklyn Saints — Netflix Documentary
Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in January
- Crazy Rich Asian (January 5th)
- The Nun (January 5th)
- Mary Poppins Returns (January 8th)
- Waco: Limited Series (January 15th)
- Captain America: The First Avenger (January 24th)
- Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (January 31st)
- Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (January 31st)
- Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: part 1 (January 31st)
- Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: part 2 (January 31st)
