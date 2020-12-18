Here’s what’s coming to Crave in January 2021

Bell has announced all of the content coming to its Crave video streaming platform in January.
We’ve broken down all the new content below by date and all times are in ET.
We’ve also separated the different shows and movies by which tier of Crave they fall within. Crave has three tiers: basic, Crave + Movies + HBO and Starz Programming.
On top of Crave’s regular monthly $9.99 CAD cost, Crave + Movies + HBO costs an extra $9.99 per month and Starz is an extra $5.99 per month. Further, Crave is available on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5 and more.
January 1st
- RuPaul’s Drag Race: season 13, episode 1 @9:30pm
- The High Note (HBO + Movies)
- The King of Staten Island
- Teen Mom 2
- Akeelah and the Bee (Starz)
- Crank (Starz)
- Crank 2 (Starz)
- Identity Thief (Starz)
- Les Miserables (2012) (Starz)
- Taken (Starz)
- Taken 2 (Starz)
- Tammy (Starz)
- Turbo (Starz)
January 4th
- I Am Jackie O
- 30 Coins: season 1 @9pm (HBO + Movies)
January 5th
- Billy Madison
- Caddyshack
- Happy Gilmore’
January 6th
- Monkey Beach
- Field of Dreams (Starz)
- Fried Green Tomatoes (Starz)
- Great Outdoors (Starz)
January 7th
- Career Opportunities (Starz)
- Mallrats (Starz)
- National Lampoon’s Animal House (Starz)
- Two Weeks to Live: season 1, episode 1 @9pm ET
January 8th
- Radioactive
- The Turning
- Catfish: seasons 4-7
- 50/50 (Starz)
- Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (Starz)
- Gangs of New York (Starz)
- Dragon Nest: Warrior’s Dawn (Starz)
- In the Name of the Father (Starz)
- Looper (Starz)
- Scorpion (Starz)
- Shaun of the Dead (Starz)
- Twelve Monkeys (Starz)
January 10th
- No Man’s Land: season 1, episode 1 (Starz)
- Tiger @9pm (HBO + Movies)
- The Circus: Inside the Greatest Political Show on Earth @8pm
January 11th
- I am Burt Reynolds
January 13th
- Maps to the Stars (Starz)
January 14th
- RuPaul’s Drag Race UK: season 2 @3pm
January 15th
- HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher: season 19 @10pm (HBO + Movies)
- Teething (HBO + Movies)
- Ride Like a Girl (HBO + Movies)
- The Last Full Measure (HBO + Movies)
- Catfish: season 8
- Supermarket Sweep: season 1
- 3:10 to Yuma (Starz)
- Bad Words (Starz)
- Ray (Starz)
- Slap Shot (Starz)
- Traffic (Starz)
January 17th
- Tiger: part 2 @9pm (HBO + Movies)
January 20th
- Rush: The Machine Tour (Starz)
- C.B. Strike Lethal White @10pm (HBO + Movies)
January 22nd
- Painting with John @11pm ET (HBO + Movies)
- Greed (HBO + Movies)
- Hacksaw Ridge (HBO + Movies)
- Conan the Barbarian (Starz)
- Earth Girls are Easy (Starz)
- Ides of March (Starz)
- Magnolia (Starz)
- Martha Macy May Marlene (Starz)
- Neighbours (Starz)
- Notting Hill (Starz)
January 24th
- Euphoria: part 2 Jules *special episode* @9pm (HBO + Movies)
January 25th
- Pairings
January 28th
- You Should Have Left (HBO + Movies)
- MTV Cribs International: season 1
- Teen Mom OG: seasons 4-5
- The Sister: season 1, episode 1-2 @pm ET
- Eastern Promises (Starz)
- Into the Storm (Starz)
- Lord of War (Starz)
- The Ghost Writer (Starz)
- The Mechanic (Starz)
January 31st
- Showtime’s Desus & Mero: season 3 @11pm
