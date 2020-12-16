Here’s what’s coming to Disney+ Canada in January 2021

Disney has revealed the new movies and shows that are coming to its Disney+ streaming service in Canada in January 2021.
See below for the full list:
January 1st
- Earth to Ned — Episodes 11 to 20 [Disney+ Original]
- Extras – Beyond the Clouds: A Firm Handshake [Disney+ Original]
- Mega Hammerhead
January 8th
- Chasing Mavericks
- Extras – Beyond the Clouds: The Anatomy of Emotion [Disney+ Original]
- Star Wars Forces of Destiny (Volumes 1 to 4)
- Marvel Studios: Legends [Disney+ Original]
January 15th
- Disney Elena of Avalor (Season 3)
- Doctor Doolittle 3
- Isle of Dogs
- Mary Poppins Returns
- WandaVision — Premiere [Disney+ Original]
January 22nd
- The Book of Life
- Drumline
- Extras – Beyond the Clouds: The Finishing Touches
- Flicka 2
- Flicka: Country Pride
- Pixar Popcorn — Premiere [Disney+ Original]
- WandaVision — Episode 2 [Disney+ Original]
January 29th
- Dinosaurs (Seasons 1 to 4)
- Extras – Beyond the Clouds: A Promise Kept [Disney+ Original]
- Ramona and Beezus
- WandaVision — Episode 3 [Disney+ Original]
A Disney+ subscription costs $8.99 CAD/month or $89.99/year in Canada and is available on a variety of devices, including Android, iOS, the web, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.
The full list of movies and shows hitting Disney+ Canada in December can be found here.
It’s important to note that January is the last full month before the price of Disney+ goes up $3/month in Canada on February 23rd. This is the same date that Disney+ launches its ‘Star’ tier in Canada to offer more content, including adult-oriented fare.
Image credit: Marvel Studios
Comments