Here’s what’s coming to Disney+ Canada in January 2021

WandaVision, Marvel Studios' first Disney+ original series, premieres on January 15th

Dec 16, 2020

12:40 PM EST

WandaVision

Disney has revealed the new movies and shows that are coming to its Disney+ streaming service in Canada in January 2021.

See below for the full list:

January 1st

  • Earth to Ned — Episodes 11 to 20 [Disney+ Original]
  • Extras – Beyond the Clouds: A Firm Handshake [Disney+ Original]
  • Mega Hammerhead

January 8th

  • Chasing Mavericks
  • Extras – Beyond the Clouds: The Anatomy of Emotion [Disney+ Original]
  • Star Wars Forces of Destiny (Volumes 1 to 4)
  • Marvel Studios: Legends [Disney+ Original]

January 15th

  • Disney Elena of Avalor (Season 3)
  • Doctor Doolittle 3
  • Isle of Dogs
  • Mary Poppins Returns
  • WandaVision — Premiere [Disney+ Original]

January 22nd

  • The Book of Life
  • Drumline
  • Extras – Beyond the Clouds: The Finishing Touches
  • Flicka 2
  • Flicka: Country Pride
  • Pixar Popcorn — Premiere [Disney+ Original]
  • WandaVision — Episode 2 [Disney+ Original]

January 29th

  • Dinosaurs (Seasons 1 to 4)
  • Extras – Beyond the Clouds: A Promise Kept [Disney+ Original]
  • Ramona and Beezus
  • WandaVision — Episode 3 [Disney+ Original]

A Disney+ subscription costs $8.99 CAD/month or $89.99/year in Canada and is available on a variety of devices, including Android, iOS, the web, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

The full list of movies and shows hitting Disney+ Canada in December can be found here.

It’s important to note that January is the last full month before the price of Disney+ goes up $3/month in Canada on February 23rd. This is the same date that Disney+ launches its ‘Star’ tier in Canada to offer more content, including adult-oriented fare.

Image credit: Marvel Studios

