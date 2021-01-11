LG shows off its rollable smartphone yet again

LG has once again shown off a glimpse of its smartphone with a rollable display, this time during its CES 2021 keynote.
Though we’ve seen the ‘LG Rollable’ hinted at in the past, this is our first look at the fascinating-looking smartphone that’s capable of transforming from a phone into a small tablet. Little is known about the device so far, but it seems to feature a display that’s roughly the size of a traditional smartphone that can then unfurl to the size of a tablet.
This means that at least in theory, the rollable device possibly won’t feature the same crease found in most foldable smartphones, including Samsung’s Galaxy Fold 2.
While the device is still part of LG’s ‘Explorer Project’ experimental program and little information is known about how it’s expandable display actually works, the device is likely destined for an eventual consumer release at some point.
It’s worth noting that LG has a track record of doing this after releasing its LG Wing smartphone, a device that initially started as an Explorer Project. The LG Wing has not officially been released in Canada.
Of course, several questions remain about the LG Rollable, including its price, how the display technology works and most importantly, if its innovative display design is actually durable?
Source: LG
Comments