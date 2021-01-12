PREVIOUS|
News

Dell unveils new Alienware gaming laptops and desktops at CES 2021

The new Alienware laptops boast Nvidia RTX 30-series graphics

Jan 12, 2021

1:42 PM EST

0 comments

Dell has lifted the curtain on several new Alienware gaming laptops are CES 2021, as well as a new Alienware desktop rig.

Dell touted the new Alienware laptops as the thinnest yet, noting they both sport Nvidia GeForce RTX 30-series laptop GPUs engineered with “12-phase graphics voltage regulation.” Additionally, the laptops can be equipped with up to 4TB of storage, high-speed 2933MHz RAM and more.

Alienware m17 R4

The Alienware m17 R4 can be equipped with a 17.3-inch 360Hz Full HD (FHD) panel or an Ultra HD (UHD) 60Hz panel, 10th Gen Intel i7 or i9 processors, up to 32GB of RAM and more. The m15 can be similarly specced, but with a smaller 15.6-inch screen in other FHD 300Hz or UHD OLED 60Hz.

Alienware m15

Both laptops are available in ‘Lunar Light’ or ‘Dark Side of the Moon’ colours and feature HDMI 2.1 for delivering 4K 120Hz video output.

Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10

As for the new Alienware Aurora desktop, it sports AMD Ryzen hardware. The Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 offers AMD’s latest Ryzen 5000 desktop processors with up to 16 cores, and your choice of either the AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT GPU or Nvidia GeForce RTX 30-series GPUs.

Pricing and availability for the new Alienware systems are available below, with Canadian details to come:

  • Alienware m15 and m17: Available January 26th starting at $2,149.99 USD (about $2,741.04 CAD)
  • Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10: Available January 12th starting at $1,079.99 USD (about $1,376.89 CAD)

