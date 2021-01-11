There are over 35 million wireless subscribers in Canada and if you’re in the market to switch carriers, then you’ll want to know about the latest promotions and cell phone rate plan changes. You can find all those changes and additions below in a simple, easy to read chart.
Canadian carrier rate plan changes this week
7-Eleven Speakout
Ongoing
- $20 off any phone with $50 or $100 top up voucher + FREE SIM
- Double data bonus on the $35 and $45 Smartphone Plan for new activations only
- $25 Account Bonus with the purchase of $100 top up voucher + FREE SIM
Bell
New
- Increased pricing on the Apple iPhone 11, iPhone SE, iPhone XR, Google Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, Huawei P30, P30 Lite, P40 Pro, LG K41s, K61, Velvet 5G, Motorola Moto G Fast, One Hyper, Samsung Galaxy Note20, S20, S20+, S20 Ultra, TCL 10L and 10Pro with SmartPay and/or or SmartPay + Device Return Option
- Dropped pricing on the Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra, Z Flip 5G and Z Fold2 5G with SmartPay and/or or SmartPay + Device Return Option
- Updated: Up to $700 trade-in credit with any smartphone purchase + brought back the min. $100 trade-in credit with eligible phone trade-in and purchase of a new one
Ongoing
- Online Only: $100 bill credit with any smartphone purchase on an eligible 2-year plan for new activations or upgrades or BYO ($45 waived connection fee + $55 bill credit)
- 3 months FREE of YouTube Premium, Google Play Pass and 100GB Google One Storage with the Google Pixel 4a
- 3 months FREE of YouTube Premium, Stadia Pro, Google Play Pass and 100 GB Google One storage with the Google Pixel 5 and 4a 5G
- One year of Apple TV+ included when buying an Apple iPhone (except for iPhone Xs Max)
- Various monthly phone credits on select smartphones with SmartPay or SmartPay + Device Return Option
- 6 months of Crave subscription included for new phone activation or upgrade with Bell SmartPay on the 10GB+ Connect Everything and 20GB+ Unlimited Plans (except Promo Unlimited 20)
- Promo on Unlimited 20GB for $75 for new activations only (main regions)
- Promo on Unlimited 30GB + 6 months of Crave for $85 for new activations only (main regions)
- Promo on Unlimited 15GB for $65 for new activations and upgrades only (MB/SK)
- Promo on Unlimited 25GB + 6 months of Crave for $75/mo with new activations only (MB/SK)
- Promo on Unlimited 21GB for $65 for new activations and upgrades only (QC)
- Promo on Unlimited 30GB + 6 months of Crave for $75/mo with new activations only (QC)
- $50 Promo plan with 10GB data OR $55 Promo plan with 15GB data (QC)
- Unlimited and Connect Everything share plans are $10/mo. cheaper in MB, QC & SK compared to main regions
- $15 off all additional lines on a Connect Everything Share plan or Unlimited Data Plan (all regions)
- 100MB bonus data on $15 and $25 Prepaid plans or 500MB bonus data on $35+ Prepaid plans with allowance or auto-allowance top-up
- 5GB bonus data on the $45 prepaid voice and data plan OR 4GB bonus data on the $65 prepaid voice and data plan (all regions)
- $35 Prepaid Promo plan with Unlimited Talk & Text and 1GB data (all regions)
Chatr
New
- Flash Sale: FREE 1 month fee via credit with new activations on all plans
- Flash Sale: 2GB bonus data per month for 3 months with new activations on $25+ plans
- 500MB bonus with Autopay on all plans except $15 plan which comes with 250MB bonus
Fizz Mobile
Ongoing
- Updated: Referral bonus back to $25 each when referring someone
Eastlink
Ongoing
- 9GB of ‘Worry Free’ data for $50/month
Fido
New
- $50 bonus trade-in credit to new and existing customers who trade in an eligible device and purchase or upgrade to a new phone online with a subscription on mobile services
- Dropped pricing on the Apple iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ with the Fido Payment Program
- Increased pricing on the Apple iPhone 11, iPhone SE (2020) and iPhone XR, Google Pixel 4a and Pixel 4a (5G), LG Velvet 5G, Samsung Galaxy A5, A71, Note20 Ultra 5G, S20+, S20 FE and S20 Ultra with the Fido Payment Program
- Updated Offer: Removed and then brought back $10/mo off for 10 months via $145 bill credit ($45 waived connection fee + $100 bill credit) on $45+ Data, Talk, and Text plans with BYO or No term pricing and also now valid on Fido Payment Program (all regions – Online and new activations only) – until January 12th
Ongoing
- 1GB Data, Talk & Text plan for $35/mo.
- Double Data promo on $50+ plans with new activations and upgrades on Fido Payment Program (all regions except QC)
- 3GB bonus data on the $45 plan (all regions except QC)
- Various monthly phone credits on select smartphones with 24-mo. Fido Payment Program and Talk, Text and Data plan
- 1GB data bonus on the $40 Data, Talk, and Text plan OR 4GB data bonus on the $50 Data, Talk, and Text plan OR 5GB data bonus on the $55 Data, Talk, and Text plan (QC)
- $50 referral credit each when referring a friend after they activate (normally $25)
Freedom Mobile
New
- Increased pricing on the Motorola Moto E, Edge+, Razr, Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra with MyTab and Full Retail Price
- Increased pricing on the iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max 64GB, iPhone 12 mini 64GB, iPhone SE, iPhone XR, Google Pixel 4a, 4a 5G, LG Velvet, Motorola Moto G Power, Samsung Galaxy A11, A21, A51, A71, Note 20 Ultra, S10 and S20 FE with select MyTab
- Dropped pricing on the LG K61 with select MyTab
- Updated Offer: 2GB Bonus data on the $35 Freedom plan – was 5GB bonus
- 2GB or 10GB Bonus data are now available both in-store and online live chat – was previously available in-store only
Ongoing
- Additional lines for $15/mo. with 1GB LTE data, 1000 minutes and unlimited text (in-store)
- One year of Apple TV+ included when buying an Apple iPhone (except iPhone 12 series)
- 10GB Bonus data on $40+ Freedom Plans, Big Gig Unlimited plans and Canada-US plans (in-store)
- $55 Big Gig Unlimited + Talk 20GB Prime promo plan (in-store)
- $5/mo. digital discount on all plans
- $25 credit for both when referring a friend
- Prepaid Freedom Talk + Text – 12 Month plan for $99/year
- $10/mo. off the $29 and $39 prepaid plans with digital discount instead of $5/mo. off
- 1GB bonus data on the 2GB prepaid plan
Koodo Mobile
New
- Increased pricing on the Apple iPhone 11, iPhone SE, iPhone XR, Google Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, Samsung Galaxy Note20, S20 Ultra, TCL 10L and 10 Pro with select Tab
- Dropped pricing on the Samsung Galaxy A51, Note20 Ultra and S20 FE with select Tab
- $200 VISA gift card on LGK41s, $100 VISA gift card on TCL 10 Pro or $50 VISA gift card on TCL 10L when you purchase online on the Tab
Ongoing
- $25 promo plan with Unlimited Minutes and Messaging + PPU data – valid on BYO and Tab Basic only (all regions)
- Double data bonus on all $45+ Talk, Text & Data plans (all regions except QC)
- $35 promo plan with unlimited Talk & Text + 1GB data with BYO or Basic Tab (all regions except QC)
- 1GB data bonus on the $40 plan OR 4GB data bonus on the $50 plan OR 5GB bonus data on the $55 plans (QC only)
- Online only: $145 bill credit with new phone activations on select Talk, Text and Data plans ($45 waived connection fee + $100 bill credits via $10 credits for 10 months)
- Bonus 500 MB data per month when signing up for Automatic Top-Up on the $30+ talk, text & data prepaid plans OR bonus 250MB on the $25 prepaid plan (all regions)
- $25 referral credit each when referring a friend after they activate
- $10 referral credit for both when referring a friend after they join on a prepaid plan
Lucky Mobile
New
- Removed discounted price on the Alcatel 1B and LG K31 (back to regular pricing)
Ongoing
- Flash Sale: Up to 6GB bonus data with new activation on $25+ plans to be applied as 2GB/mo bonus data for 3 months
- Flash Sale: One month of free service when you sign up for a phone plan
- 50% off SIM card offer when purchasing online
- $35 Promo Unlimited Canada-Wide Calling Plan with 1GB + 1GB Bonus + extra 500MB with AutoPay
- 500MB bonus with Autopay on $25+ plans ($22+ plans for QC) or 250MB bonus on $15 plans
PC Mobile
Ongoing
- 100 Canada-wide Bonus mins per month for 6 months on the $15 plan
- 2GB Bonus data per month for 6 months on the $25 to $50 plans
- 20,000 PC Optimum points with new PC Mobile SIM card activation
- Auto Allowance Bonus of 100MB on $15 plan, 250MB on $25 plan or 500MB on $30+ prepaid plans
- Added the ZTE Blade A3L
Shaw Mobile
Ongoing
- Promo on Shaw Fibre+ Gig Internet and Shaw Fibre + Max & Essentials Internet customers with $15/mo credit on the $15 By The Gig Plan and $40 off on the $85 Unlimited and $95 Unlimited + US & Mexico plan or $60 off on the Shaw Fibre+ Gig Internet customers with auto pay required on all plans
- Increased pricing on the Motorola Moto E, Edge+, Razr, Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra with the Full Retail Price and select Device Payments
- $500 mobile credit on Apple iPhone 11 64GB, iPhone 12 (64/128/256GB), Samsung Galaxy A71, S20 and S20 FE for customers who switch to any Fibre+ Max Internet and Unlimited Mobile with 25GB Fast LTE
Public Mobile
Ongoing
- Holiday Offer: 1 month FREE service when you activate on ANY plans online (all regions)
- Holiday Offer: 5GB one-time data bonus on $23+ plans activation (all regions)
- 500MB bonus with Autopay on all Talk, Text & Data plans except $15 plan which comes with 250MB bonus (main regions + MB/SK)
- $2 off every month with AutoPay Reward (AutoPay required in QC)
- $10 credit for both when referring a friend + $1 off every 30 days as long as they stay active
- FREE SIM card when buying Certified Pre-Owned phones
Rogers
New
- Increased pricing on the Apple iPhone 11, iPhone SE, iPhone XR, Google Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, LG Velvet and Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra with Financing and/or Financing with Upfront Edge
- Dropped pricing on the Samsung Galaxy A51, Note20 Ultra, S20 FE, Z Flip 5G
- Extra $100 bonus credit when you trade in an eligible device (min. value of $100) and purchase or upgrade to a new phone on a Rogers Infinite plan.
- Removed then brought back the $100 bill credit ($45 waived connection fee + $55 bill credit) on any new phone purchase with financing on a Rogers Infinite plan
Ongoing
- One year FREE of Apple TV+ when buying an Apple iPhone from the 11 series, 12 series and iPhone SE
- Various monthly phone credits on select smartphones with Financing or Financing with Upfront Edge
- 3 months FREE of Google One cloud storage on select Android phones
- Promo on Infinite Plan 20GB for $75/mo. (main regions)
- Promo on Infinite Plan 30GB + 6 months of Apple Music for $85/mo. (main regions)
- Promo on Infinite Plan 15GB for $65/mo. (MB/QC/SK)
- Promo on Infinite Plan 25GB + 6 months of Apple Music for $75/mo. (MB/SK)
- Promo on Infinite Plan 21GB for $65/mo. OR 30GB + 6 months of Apple Music for $75/mo. (QC)
- $40, $50 and $55 Promo Plan with 4GB, 10GB and 15GB non-shareable data (QC)
- 6 months of Apple Music on the 20GB+ Infinite Plans
- $15 off all additional lines on an Infinite plan (all regions)
- $10/mo. off on 50GB or 100GB Infinite plans in MB, QC & SK compared to other regions
- $50 referral credit for both after they activate
SaskTel
New
- Dropped pricing on the Samsung Galaxy A51, Note20 Ultra 5G, S20 FE, Z Flip and Z Flip 5G with select 2-yr contract and/or Plus Pricing for Save on your Device and Save on your Plan
- Increased pricing on the most smartphones with select 2-yr contract, Fast Forward Lease Pricing and/or Plus Pricing for Save on your Device and Save on your Plan
- Increased Full Retail Price on the LG K31, LG Q70, Motorola Moto E (2020), Samsung Galaxy A11, ZTE Cymbal 2 and ZTE Z557 with noSTRINGS Prepaid
- Updated Holiday Offer: Free data until January 12 11 on any Postpaid wireless plans or noSTRINGS Prepaid plans with data
Ongoing
- $20/mo off for customers who switch, bring their own device to Sasktel or buy a phone full retail price and sign up to a voice and data plan
- $20 noSTRINGS Prepaid bonus with auto top-up set up
Telus
New
- Added Basic Easy Pay (Voice Plan) pricing on the TCL 10L
- Dropped pricing on the Samsung Galaxy A51, Note20 Ultra 5G 128GB, S20 FE 5G and Z Flip 5G with EasyPay and/or Easy Pay + Bring-it-Back option
- Increased pricing on the Apple iPhone 11 64GB, iPhone 12 series, iPhone SE (2020) and iPhone XR 64GB, Google Pixel 4a and 4a (5G), Huawei P40 Pro, LG K41s, K61 and Velvet 5G, Motorola Moto G Fast, One Hyper and Razr, Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G 128GB and S20 Ultra 128GB with EasyPay and/or Easy Pay + Bring-it-Back option
- Increased Full Retail Price on the Motorola Moto E (2020) and ZTE Blade A3L with Prepaid
- Updated: $50 referral credit for both after they activate on a postpaid plan (all regions)
Ongoing
- Holiday Offer: $100 bill credit on online Mobility orders ($45 waived connection fee + $55 bill credit)
- 3 months FREE of Google One storage and Youtube Premium with the Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G
- One year of Apple TV+ included when buying an Apple iPhone
- Promo on $75 Peace of Mind plan and $85 Peace of Mind Connect plan with 20GB for the price of 10GB (main regions)
- Promo on $65 Peace of Mind plan with 15GB for the price of 10GB and $75 Peace of Mind Connect plan with 25GB for the price of 10GB (MB/SK)
- $60 Simple Share 5 Promo Plan (MB/SK)
- Promo on $65 Peace of Mind plan with 21GB for the price of 10GB OR $75 Peace of Mind Connect plan with 30GB for the price of 10GB (QC)
- $60 Promo Simple Share plan with 8GB data (QC)
- $10/mo. off all 10GB and 50GB Peace of Mind, Peace of Mind Connect and Simple Share plans or $5/mo. off all 20GB plans in MB, QC & SK compared to main regions
- Family savings: $5-$15 off all lines on Peace of Mind and Simple Share Family plans (all regions)
- Up to $990 trade-in credit with select smartphone purchase
- Unlimited nationwide minutes promo on the Talk & Text 25 prepaid plan + 100MB bonus data with Auto top-up (all regions)
- 500MB bonus data on the Nationwide Talk & Text 30 and 1GB bonus data on the Nationwide Talk & Text 40 prepaid plans + 500MB bonus with Auto Top-up (all regions)
- 5GB bonus data + 500MB bonus data with Auto Top-up on the Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 45 prepaid plan (all regions)
- 4GB bonus data + 500MB Auto Top-up on the Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 65 prepaid plan (all regions)
Videotron
New
- Increased pricing on the Apple iPhone 11 64GB, iPhone 12 64GB, iPhone 12 Mini 64GB and iPhone XR 64GB, Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4a (5G) and Pixel 5, Huawei P30 Lite, P40 and P40 Pro, LG Velvet 5G, Motorola Moto G Stylus, Samsung Galaxy A51, A71, Note20 Ultra 5G and S20 series with select 2-year contract plans
Ongoing
- Holiday Offer: $100 bill credit + FREE Activation on new smartphone purchases with All-Inclusive plan for 24 months
- Customers who BYO phone get 1 month of service FREE on All-Inclusive plans and on 4GB & 8GB Basic plans
- Up to $500 trade-in credit on any smartphone purchase
- $25 waived activation fee via customer service
Virgin Mobile
New
- Dropped pricing on the Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G (128/512GB) with SweetPay
- Increased pricing on the most smartphones with SweetPay
- Removed then brought back the $145 bill credit ($45 waived connection fee + $100 bill credit) on new smartphone activations or upgrades online with Sweet Pay for $45+ Data, Talk, and Text plans (all regions)
- Removed then brought back the $10/mo off for 10 months with new activations on $45+ Data, Talk, and Text plans with BYO and No term pricing (all regions)
- $50 bill credit on TCL 10L, $100 bill credit TCL 10 Pro or $200 bill credit on LGK61 and K41s when you purchase online with Sweetpay
- Get up to $700 off a new device when you trade in your old one
Ongoing
- 3 months FREE of YouTube Premium, Google Play Pass and Google One with the Google Pixel 4a
- Holiday Offer: Double Data promo on the $45+ plans with new activations and upgrades (all regions except QC)
- Holiday Offer: Promo on $25/mo PPU Data plan with Unlimited Talk & Text for new activations or upgrades – available on BYO and select devices only (all regions)
- Holiday Offer: Promo on $35 Data, Talk & Text plan with 1GB Data for new activations or upgrades – available on select devices only and not available on BYO (all regions)
- 1GB data bonus on the $40 plan OR 4GB data bonus on the $50 plan OR 5GB data bonus on the $55 plan (QC only)
- 500MB Bonus Data on the $28+ Prepaid plans OR 250MB on the $25 Prepaid Plan OR 100MB Bonus Data on the $15 Prepaid Plans with AutoPay option
