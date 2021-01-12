Razer unveils new Blade gaming laptops at CES 2021

At CES 2021, Razer unveiled its new Blade 15 and Blade Pro 17 gaming laptops.
The latest iteration of Razer’s popular Blade series brings more powerful graphics, hardware and more to the lineup. That includes Nvidia GeForce RTX 30-series laptop graphics and a variety of configurations.
Specifically, Razer notes that the new Blade laptops support up to the RTX 3080 GPU with Nvidia’s Max-Q optimizations. That includes ‘Advanced Optimus’ to improve battery life while gaming on the go, ‘DynamicBoost 2.0’ for optimized GPU performance and ‘Whisper Mode 2.0’ for quieter sound.
The Blade 15 ‘Advanced’ model will be available with three different 15.6-inch display options: Full HD (FHD) at 360Hz refresh rate, Quad HD (QHD) at 240Hz with Nvidia G-Sync and Ultra HD (UHD) OLED at 60Hz. Likewise, the Blade Pro 17 sports three 17.3-inch display options FHD at 360Hz, QHD at 165Hz and UHD at 120Hz.
Razer positions the FHD options as the best for gamers who want to game competitively at high FPS while the UHD models are great for content creators. QHD offers the “best of both” with higher resolutions and framerates.
On top of that, Razer says its Blade Pro 17 remains one of the thinnest 17-inch laptops on the market, measuring in at 19.9mm thick. However, the company didn’t skimp on ports either; the new Blade laptops include USB-C ports, HDMI 2.1, a UHS-III SD card reader and more.
Plus, the Blade laptops now feature customizable Razer Chroma RGB lighting, THX Spatial Audio and up to 1TB of storage and 32GB of memory.
Those interested can learn more about the new Blade laptops on Razer’s website.
- Razer Blade 15: Starting at $2,399.99 CAD
- Razer Blade Pro 17: Starting at $3,349.99 CAD
Both laptops will be available for pre-order exclusively through Razer’s website and Razer store locations starting January 12th. The Blade 15 will be available for purchases from select retailers starting January 26 while the Blade Pro 17 will be available sometime in Q1 2021.
Update 01/12/2021 at 2:29: Added official Canadian pricing and links to the Canadian pre-orders for the Razer laptops.
Comments