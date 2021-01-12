Acer announces new gaming laptops and notebooks at CES 2021

Acer is the latest company to unveil new laptops at CES 2021. The computer maker showcased new gaming laptops, notebooks and much more.
To kick things off, Acer unveiled its new Predator Triton 300 SE, which packs an 11th Gen Intel Core i7, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics and more into a slim package measuring in at just 17.9mm thick and 1.7kg (3.75lbs) in weight.
Additionally, Acer showed off the Predator Helios 300, which can feature either Nvidia 3070 or 3080 GPUs, a 240Hz display and more.
Acer’s new Nitro notebooks pack surprising power as well. The Nitro 5 line boasts AMD Ryzen 7 5000 H series processors, up to GeForce RTX 3080 GPUs and Quad HD (WHD) displays with a 165Hz refresh rate or Full HD (FHD) displays at 360Hz.
The Nitro laptop can also ship with 11th Gen Intel Core H series processors and a bright 300-nit display with a 144Hz refresh rate.
Finally, Acer detailed refreshes to its Aspire 5 and 7 laptops, now with AMD Ryzen 5000 series mobile processors. For graphics, the Aspire 7 has an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 while the Aspire opts for AMD Radeon RX graphics instead.
Pricing and availability can be found below:
- Predator Triton 300 SE: Available in February starting at $2,199 CAD
- Predator Helios 300: Available in February starting at $1,999 CAD
- Nitro 5 with AMD Ryzen: Available in February starting at $1,099 CAD
- Nitro 5 with Intel: North American pricing not available yet
- Aspire 7: Available in March starting at $1,299 CAD
- Aspire 5: Available in March starting at $749 CAD
You can learn more on Acer’s website.
