PREVIOUS|
News

Acer announces new gaming laptops and notebooks at CES 2021

Jan 12, 2021

5:19 PM EST

0 comments

Acer is the latest company to unveil new laptops at CES 2021. The computer maker showcased new gaming laptops, notebooks and much more.

Acer Predator Triton 300 SE

To kick things off, Acer unveiled its new Predator Triton 300 SE, which packs an 11th Gen Intel Core i7, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics and more into a slim package measuring in at just 17.9mm thick and 1.7kg (3.75lbs) in weight.

Acer Predator Helios 300

Additionally, Acer showed off the Predator Helios 300, which can feature either Nvidia 3070 or 3080 GPUs, a 240Hz display and more.

Acer Nitro 5

Acer’s new Nitro notebooks pack surprising power as well. The Nitro 5 line boasts AMD Ryzen 7 5000 H series processors, up to GeForce RTX 3080 GPUs and Quad HD (WHD) displays with a 165Hz refresh rate or Full HD (FHD) displays at 360Hz.

The Nitro laptop can also ship with 11th Gen Intel Core H series processors and a bright 300-nit display with a 144Hz refresh rate.

Acer Aspire 5

Finally, Acer detailed refreshes to its Aspire 5 and 7 laptops, now with AMD Ryzen 5000 series mobile processors. For graphics, the Aspire 7 has an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 while the Aspire opts for AMD Radeon RX graphics instead.

Acer Aspire 7

Pricing and availability can be found below:

  • Predator Triton 300 SE: Available in February starting at $2,199 CAD
  • Predator Helios 300: Available in February starting at $1,999 CAD
  • Nitro 5 with AMD Ryzen: Available in February starting at $1,099 CAD
  • Nitro 5 with Intel: North American pricing not available yet
  • Aspire 7: Available in March starting at $1,299 CAD
  • Aspire 5: Available in March starting at $749 CAD

You can learn more on Acer’s website.

Related Articles

News

Oct 21, 2020

11:07 AM EDT

Acer unveils 2020 lineup of laptops, Chromebooks and a smart speaker

News

Jan 7, 2021

1:00 PM EST

Acer announces new Chromebook Spin 514, gaming monitors ahead of CES 2021

News

Sep 3, 2020

10:38 AM EDT

Acer unveils Spin 7 Windows laptop based on Qualcomm’s new 8cx Gen 2 chip

News

Jan 12, 2021

12:07 PM EST

Lenovo announces new ThinkBook and Legion laptops at CES 2021

Comments