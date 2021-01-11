TCL shows off new phones, tablets and more at CES 2021

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, like every year, companies are unveiling various products at the all-digital Consumers Electronics Show (CES).
China-based tech maker TCL is showing off a variety of TV and mobile products this year. This article will go over all of the mobile devices the company is unveiling at CES 2021.
TCL 20 series
This year at CES 2021, TCL is announcing five new TCL 20 smartphones: the 20 Pro, the 20L, the 20S, the 20 5G and the 20 SE. That said, only two phones are poised to release this month.
TCL will release the TCL 20 5G in the coming weeks, which is the company’s most affordable 5G product to date. It offers a Snapdragon 690 processor, a 6.7-inch FHD+ display, a 4,000mAh battery, a 48-megapixel triple camera setup and costs €299 (roughly $464 CAD).
Next up is the TCL 20 SE, the company’s most affordable handset without 5G. It offers a 6.82-inch HD+ display, a 5,000mAh battery, quad-camera setup, Snapdragon 460 processor, 4GB of RAM and costs €149 (roughly $231 CAD).
TCL says it will share more details about the TCL 20 Pro, 20L and 20S later in the next few months.
TCL says it doesn’t have any information regarding Canadian pricing or availability to share at this moment. Personally, I hope to see the TCL 20 Pro in Canada.
TCL is also boasting its new Multi-Screen Collaboration, which works similarly to Huawei Share on Huawei’s handsets and laptops. Multi-Screen Collaboration lets TCL 20 series handsets easily share files and multimedia from one device to the other. Additionally, it’ll work with TCL TV remotes, which will allow users to quickly share what’s on the user’s smartphone display to their TCL TV.
The company also plans on bringing its first-ever foldable or rollable to the market this year.
TCL NXTPaper & Tab
TCL is also announcing two tablets at CES 2021.
TCL NXTPaper uses the company’s proprietary NXTPaper technology that it announced back at IFA 2020. The technology allows users to read books, check the web and more with no blue light, zero eye damage and no flickering. Additionally, it’s thin, offering a 7.4mm thickness and only weighing 316g. There’s also a built-in kids mode offering parental controls and a child-friendly user interface.
NXTPaper also features Google Assistant and offers Wi-Fi and 4G connectivity.
This device will cost €349 (roughly $541 CAD).
The 10S is another tablet that TLC is unveiling at this year’s electronics show. The Tab 10S offers an 8,000mAh battery, IP52, 4G and LTE versions, and comes with a stylus. While not the same as the NXT Paper tablet, the TCL Tab 10S offers intelligent eye protection, no blue light, flicker-free, and alerts users when fewer than 25 cm from the screen.
The TCL Tab 10S will be available in North America beginning in March 2021 and costs €199 (roughly $308 CAD). Specific Canadian availability and pricing about either tablet are currently unknown.
Other Gadgets
Project Archery, now known as TCL Wearable Display, is also launching later this year.
You’ll be able to plug in your smartphone, tablet or PC to the TCL Wearable Display to watch content. The glasses feature a 140-degree inch view from four meters away, with a density of 49 pixels-per-degree. It offers dual 1080p full HD micro OLED displays built-in. There’s also a transparent mode that’ll enable users to watch content on the screen and see what’s going on around them.
TCL plans on bundling the Wearable Display with some services in Q1 and won’t be selling it as an individual product.
TCL is also bringing new wireless earbuds to the market this year. The MoveAudio S600 offers three microphones per earbuds, active noise-cancellation, transparent mode and 32 hours of battery with the charging case, as well as eight hours of music playback on a single charge. The MoveAudio also sports a strong bass and precise reproduction for music lovers.
The Move Audio S600 launches in February globally for €149 (roughly $231 CAD). Canadian pricing and availability has yet to be revealed.
Additionally, TCL is showing off its MoveTrack Pet Tracker, which allows users to keep an eye on their pets. Users can attach the tracker to a dog’s collar, and it will provide real-time multi-geo location tracking by using GPS, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. If the pet leaves the designated Bluetooth coverage area, up to 10 meters, the owner will receive a notification.
The tracker can also monitor the pet’s activity like a pedometer for a pet.
MoveTrack also offers an E-badge QR code so if your pet gets lost and someone finds them, and they can scan the QR code to contact you. Additionally, you can put the tracker on other products as well.
The MoveTrack costs €99 (roughly $153 CAD).
Comments