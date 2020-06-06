Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Crave and Netflix [June 1 — 7]

Every week, MobileSyrup goes over some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.
This column typically focuses on new content from Amazon Prime Video Canada, Crave and Netflix Canada, but other services like Apple TV+ and Disney+ will be mentioned when relevant.
We’ll also highlight shows or movies that are made in Canada, involve notable Canadian cast or crew and/or are filmed in Canada.
Finally, with the COVID-19 pandemic causing movies to hit digital platforms much sooner than planned, we’ll make note of any major films that fall into this category when applicable.
Amazon Prime Video
Below Deck: Mediterranean (Season 5)
Chef Ben Robinson is joined by eight new crew members as they set a new course across the Greek Isles.
Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: June 1st, 2020 (first episode, new episodes every Monday)
Genre: Docuseries
Runtime: N/A (each episode around 44 minutes)
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Stream Below Deck: Mediterranean (Season 5) here. Note that a $5.99/month Hayu subscription is required.
Amazon Prime Video is included at no additional cost in a $79 CAD/year Amazon Prime subscription.
The full list of movies and shows that are hitting Amazon Prime Video Canada this month can be found here.
Apple TV+
Dear… [Apple Original]
Documentarian R.J. Cutler’s (The War Room) latest work examines the impact that celebrities have had on their fans. Some of the featured people include media mogul Oprah Winfrey, Oscar-winning filmmaker Spike Lee and playwright and composer Lin-Manuel Miranda.
Apple TV+ release date: June 5th, 2020 (all episodes)
Genre: Docuseries
Runtime: 10 episodes (around 30 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Stream Dear… here.
An Apple TV+ subscription costs $5.99/month in Canada.
Find out what came to Apple TV+ over the last several weeks here.
Cineplex Store
In support of the anti-Black racism protests going on around the world, Cineplex has made dozens of films starring Black characters free on its digital store.
Some of the free offerings include legal drama Just Mercy, animated superhero film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, biographical period drama 12 Years a Slave, comedy-horror film Get Out, drama film The Hate U Give and drama film Waves.
See the full list here. Note that you’ll need a free Cineplex account to view the films at no cost.
Crave
I May Destroy You
After her drink is spiked, aspiring writer Arabella must question and rebuild her entire life.
I May Destroy You stars Michaela Coel (Chewing Gum), Aml Ameen (Sense8), Sarah Niles (Beautiful People) and Natalie Walter (Jonathan Creek).
Crave/HBO Canada release date: June 7th, 2020 at 10:30pm ET (first episode, new episodes every Sunday night)
Genre: Drama
Runtime: 12 episodes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 92 percent (based on 13 reviews)
Stream I May Destroy You here. Note that a $19.98/month Crave + Movies + HBO subscription is required.
Killing Eve (Season 3)
Following the events of Season 2, Eve and Villanelle have moved on, until personal circumstances bring them together again.
Killing Eve is based on Luke Jennings’ Villanelle novel series and stars Ottawa’s own Sandra Oh (Grey’s Anatomy) and Jodie Comer (My Mad Fat Diary).
Original TV broadcast run: April to May 2020 (BBC)
Genre: Spy thriller
Runtime: Eight episodes (about 43 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 79 percent (based on 48 reviews)
Stream Killing Eve (Season 3) here.
RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars (Season 5)
A new group of up-and-coming drag queens compete for a chance to win $100,000 and be inducted into RuPaul’s Drag Race Hall of Fame.
Crave release date: June 5th, 2020 (first episode, new episodes every Friday)
Genre: Reality
Runtime: N/A (around one hour each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Stream RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars (Season 5) here.
Yvonne Orji: Momma, I Made It!
Insecure star Yvonne Orji celebrates and pokes fun at her Nigerian-American upbringing and journey from pre-med to comedy.
Crave release date: June 6th, 2020 at 10pm ET
Genre: Comedy
Runtime: 1 hour, 5 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Stream Yvonne Orji: Momma, I Made It! here. Note that a $19.98/month Crave + Movies + HBO subscription is required.
A standard Crave subscription costs $9.99/month, with Starz costing another $5.99/month and HBO an additional $9.99/month.
The full list of movies and shows hitting Crave this month can be found here.
Netflix
The Fast & Furious series (1-7)
The first seven entries in the blockbuster Fast & Furious franchise are now streaming on Netflix. This might help satiate your testosterone cravings, especially since Fast & Furious 9 was originally supposed to have released two weeks ago but has been delayed to April 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
it's about FAMILY: The Fast and the Furious, 2 Fast 2 Furious, Tokyo Drift, Fast & Furious, Fast Five, Fast & Furious 6 and Furious 7 all arrive on June 3
— Netflix Canada (@Netflix_CA) May 19, 2020
The eight film, The Fate of the Furious, was already on Netflix Canada, which means that all of the series’ main installments are available in one place. However, it’s important to note that spin-off film Hobbs & Shaw is streaming on Crave.
Check out the Fast & Furious films here.
Fuller House (Season 5) [Netflix Original]
The second half of the final season of Fuller House is now streaming on Netflix.
In the Full House sequel’s swan song, the Tanners prepare for a triple wedding.
Fuller House was created by Jeff Franklin (Full House) and features returning Full House stars Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Andrea Barber and more.
Netflix Canada release date: June 2nd, 2020
Genre: Comedy
Runtime: Eight episodes (25 to 35 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Stream Fuller House (Season 5) here.
Hannibal (full series)
All three seasons of NBC’s cult favourite Hannibal series are now streaming on Netflix. Hannibal follows the titular psychiatrist as he works with FBI special investigator Will Graham, who will eventually become his greatest enemy.
Based on Thomas Harris’ Red Dragon novel, Hannibal was created by Bryan Fuller (American Gods) and stars Hugh Dancy (The Path), Mads Mikkelsen (Casino Royale), Montreal’s Caroline Dhavernas (Mary Kills People), North Bay, Ontario’s Scott Thompson (The Larry Sanders Show), Toronto’s Aaron Abrams (Flash of Genius) Laurence Fishburne (The Matrix trilogy) and Gillian Anderson (The X-Files).
It’s worth noting that much of the series was shot in Toronto.
Original TV broadcast run: April 2013 to August 2015 (NBC/City TV)
Netflix Canada release date: June 5th, 2020
Genre: Psychological thriller
Runtime: 39 episodes (43 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 92 percent (average for all three seasons)
Stream all episodes of Hannibal here.
Queer Eye (Season 5) [Netflix Original]
The Fab Five head to Philadelphia to give makeovers to new everyday heroes, including a DJ and dog groomer.
The series stars Tan France, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness and Montreal’s own Antoni Porowski.
Netflix Canada release date: June 5th, 2020
Genre: Reality
Runtime: 10 episodes (47 to 51 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Stream Queer Eye (Season 5) here.
Spelling the Dream [Netflix Original]
This documentary explores Indian-Americans’ success in the biggest spelling bee in the U.S. from the perspective of four contestants.
Netflix Canada release date: June 3rd, 2020
Genre: Reality
Runtime: 1 hour, 23 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 90 percent (based on 10 reviews)
Stream Spelling the Dream here.
13 Reasons Why (Season 4) [Netflix Original]
In the fourth and final season of Netflix’s controversial teen drama series, Clay and his friends deal must grapple with past secrets coming to light, all while preparing for their graduation.
13 Reasons Why was adapted by Jay Asher’s 2007 novel of the same name by Brian Yorkey (The Wedding Banquet) and features an ensemble cast that includes Dylan Minette (Don’t Breathe), Christian Navarro (Can You Ever Forgive Me?), Alisha Boe (Days of Our Lives), Brandon Flynn (BrainDead).
Netflix Canada release date: June 5th, 2020
Genre: Teen drama
Runtime: 10 episodes (57 to 99 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Stream 13 Reasons Why (Season 4) here.
A ‘Basic’ Netflix subscription costs $9.99/month, a ‘Standard’ subscription (HD-supported) costs $13.99/month and a ‘Premium’ membership is priced at $16.99/month (4K-supported).
The full list of movies and shows hitting Netflix Canada this month can be found here.
What are you planning on streaming this week? Let us know in the comments.
See last week’s Streaming in Canada column here.
Image credit: Netflix
Comments