Here’s the top Canadian mobile news from the past week

- Shaw asks CRTC to exempt it from having to offer its ‘Fibre+ Gig’ service to resellers
- Ontario ministers ask federal government to help expand rural internet access for students
- Sonos Arc Review: Sonos finally conquers the TV room
- Surface Go 2 Review: Great mini computer in a tiny niche
- Advocacy groups petition cabinet to reverse CRTC decision on Koodo paper bills
- This is likely Google’s upcoming Android TV streaming stick
- Bell to sell 25 data centres to California-based Equinix for $1.04 billion
- Bell selects Ericsson as its 5G network equipment supplier
- Telus, Koodo add RCS support for some Samsung smartphones
- Telus partners with Ericsson and Nokia for its 5G network
