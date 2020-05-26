Here’s what’s coming to Crave in June 2020

Bell has announced the content coming to its Crave video streaming platform in June.
We’ve broken down all the new content below by date and all times are in ET. We’ve also separated the different shows and movies by which tier of Crave they fall within.
Crave has three tiers: basic, Crave + Movies + HBO and Starz Programming. On top of Crave’s regular monthly $9.99 CAD cost, Crave + Movies + HBO costs an extra $9.99 per month and Starz is an extra $5.99 per month.
June 1st
- Laurel Canyon: part 1 @9pm ET
June 3rd
- Rhymes for Young Ghouls (Starz)
June 4th
- The Kindness of Strangers (HBO + Movies)
June 5th
- Lady Bird (HBO + Movies)
- Lucy in the Sky (HBO + Movies)
- Mia and the White Lion (HBO + Movies)
- Drag Race: All Stars: season 5, episode 1 @ 9:30pm ET
- Killing Eve: season 3
- The Big Interview with Dan Rather: seasons 6-7
- Babe (Starz)
- Babe: Pig in the City (Starz)
- Couples Retreat (Starz)
- Fight Club (Starz)
- God and Monsters (Starz)
- Michael Clayton (Starz)
Mr. and Mrs. Smith (Starz)
- Scott Pilgrim vs The World (Starz)
- The Dilemma (Starz)
- The Firm (2009) (Starz)
June 6th
- Yvonne Orji: Mamma I Made It! @10pm ET
June 7th
- I May Destroy You: season 1, episode 1 @10:30pm ET
- You Me Her: season 2
June 8th
- Laurel Canyon: part 2 @9pm ET
June 10th
- Whitewash (Starz)
June 11th
- Canadian Strain (HBO + Movies)
June 12th
- Abby Hatcher: season 2
- The Rookie: season 2
- Billy Elliot (Starz)
- Burn After Reading (Starz)
- Horrible Bosses (Starz)
- Spy Game (Starz)
- The Ant Bully (Starz)
- The Notebook (Starz)
- Ad Astra (HBO + Movies)
- Corporate Animals (HBO + Movies)
- Ringside @ 8:30pm ET
June 17th
- Who the F**K is Arthur Fogel (Starz)
June 18th
- Crossing Swords: season 1, episode 1 @10:30pm ET
- Bully, Coward, Victim: The Story of Roy Cohn @9pm ET
June 19th
- Grand Isle (HBO + Movies)
- The Good Liar (HBO+ Movies)
- Twins (HBO + Movies)
- Dog Tales Rescue
- Highway Thru Hell: seasons 4-5
- Oggy and the Cockroaches: season 4
- 9 to 5 (Starz)
- I Still Believe (Starz)
- Little Miss Sunshine (Starz)
- Parenthood (Starz)
- The Fisher King (Starz)
June 21st
- Perry Mason: season 1, episode 1 @9pm ET
- The Chi: season 3, episode 1 @9pm ET
June 24th
- Transhood @9pm ET
June 26th
- Cold Water Cowboys: season 4
- Supa Strikas: season 7
- The D Cut
- Frost/Nixon (Starz)
- GhostBusters (Starz)
- GhostBusters 2 (Starz)
- Spy (Starz)
- Sudden Impact (Starz)
- The Fifth Element (Starz)
- Upside Down (Starz)
- Clemency (HBO + Movies)
- Doctor Sleep (HBO + Movies)
June 28th
- I’ll Be Gone in the Dark: season 1, episode 1 @ 10pm ET
June 30th
- Welcome to Chechyna @9pm ET
Comments