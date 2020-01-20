Here’s some of what’s coming to Apple TV+ Canada in the first half of 2020

Last week was a big one for Apple TV+.
Little America — an anthology series about the inspiring stories of immigrants — just premiered on Apple TV+ January 17th and quickly became the streaming service’s most critically-acclaimed content.
Moreover, Apple made a big splash at the Television Critics Association this weekend by revealing a slew of information on a number of its TV+ original films and series — including, most notably, when many of them are releasing.
With that in mind, we’re going to round up those announcements here alongside previously confirmed content to give you a clearer idea of what to expect from Apple TV+ up until June 2020.
February
Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet
A sitcom about a video game development studio that will “explore the intricacies of the human condition through hilarious and innovative ways,” says Apple. Ubisoft, the French publishing giant behind popular gaming franchises like Assassin’s Creed and Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six, is co-producing the show.
It’s worth noting that Mythic Quest has already been renewed for a second season.
Apple TV+ premiere date: February 7th
Visible: Out on Television
A five-part docuseries exploring how the LGBTQ movement has had an impact on television, featuring interviews with the likes of Ellen Degeneres, Anderson Cooper, Oprah Winfrey, Billy Porter, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and more.
Apple TV+ premiere date: February 14th, 2020
March
Amazing Stories
A revival of Steven Spielberg’s 1980s anthology series of the same name, Amazing Stories will explore various wondrous stories that are standalone and feature different cast and crew members.
Apple TV+ premiere date: March 6th, 2020
The Banker
Inspired by real events, The Banker tells the story two of the first African-American bankers as they fight the racially oppressive 1960s establishment by helping other African-Americans pursue the American Dream.
The Banker was originally set to release in January but was delayed due to sexual abuse allegations against one of the film’s producers, who is the son of one of the bankers.
Apple TV+ premiere date: March 20th, 2020 (will see a limited theatrical release two weeks prior)
April
Home Before Dark
Based on a true story, Home Before Dark follows a young journalist who investigates a cold case that everyone, including her own father, has tried to bury.
The series has been renewed for a second season.
Apple TV+ premiere date: April 3rd, 2020
Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth
Based on author Oliver Jeffers’ 2017 bestseller of the same name, this 36-minute animated film follows a child who learns about the wonders of the planet from his parents on Earth Day.
It’s worth noting that the child is voiced by Vancouver-born Jacob Tremblay (Room).
Apple TV+ premiere date: April 17th, 2020
Home
A nine-episode docuseries looking at the making of the world’s most innovative homes.
Apple TV+ premiere date: April 17th, 2020
Beastie Boys Story
A documentary film diving into the history of the Beastie Boys, featuring the pop group’s two surviving members: Adam “Ad-Rock” Horovitz and Mike “Mike D” Diamond.
Defending Jacob
Captain America star Chris Evans plays an assistant district attorney whose son becomes a key suspect in one of his murder trials.
Notably, this is Evans’ first role in a scripted television series since a 2008 episode of Robot Chicken.
Apple TV+ premiere date: April 24th, 2020
May
Trying
A couple struggles to have a baby.
Notably, this will be the first British scripted programming from Apple TV+.
Apple TV+ premiere date: May 1st, 2020
June
Dear…
A 10-episode docuseries profiling some of the world’s most famous people through the letters that have been written by those most impacted by their work. Some of the featured celebrities include Oprah Winfrey, Spike Lee, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Stevie Wonder and Big Bird.
Apple TV+ premiere date: June 5th, 2020
Undated
Central Park
A new animated comedy series from the creators of Bob’s Burgers that focuses on the Tillermans, a family that lives in New York’s famous Central Park.
Apple says Central Park will TV+ sometime this summer.
Of course, this isn’t a comprehensive list at the moment.
For one thing, Apple has renewed many of its launch shows for second seasons, including The Morning Show, Dickinson, For All Mankind and the shot-in-Vancouver See. However, it’s unclear when those new seasons will hit the streaming service.
Additionally, Apple will no doubt have other content coming to the service later this year.
Some of the other undated Apple TV+ content in the works included a Brie Larson-led CIA drama series, a Billie Eilish documentary, a J.J. Abrams-produced series based on the Stephen King romantic-horror novel Lisey’s Story and a mental health documentary from Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry.
Therefore, stay tuned to MobileSyrup for more roundups on those as they are revealed.
In any case, what are you looking forward to from the service? Let us know in the comments.
An Apple TV+ subscription costs $5.99 CAD/month in Canada.
