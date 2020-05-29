Here’s what’s coming to Amazon Prime Video Canada in June 2020

Each month, Amazon Canada adds new movies and TV shows to its Prime Video streaming service. Here are all of the movies and shows coming to the service in June.
Amazon has also provided information regarding the shows and movies coming to its Prime Video Channels.
June 1st
- Good Hill Hunting
- The Boxtrolls 3D
June 2nd
- Below Deck: Mediterranean: season 5 (Amazon Channels: Hayu for $5.99)
June 4th
- Liar: season 2 (Amazon Channels: Sundance Now for $9.99)
June 5th
- El Presidente
- Rupaul’s Drag Race All Stars (Amazon Channels: OUTtv $3.99)
June 11th
- The Terror: season 2
June 12th
- Gulabo Sitabo
- Knives Out
- Alone: season 7 (Amazon Channels: STACKTV for $12.99)
June 15th
- Republic of Doyle: seasons 1-6
- The Great Canadian Baking Show: seasons 1-3
June 18th
- A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
June 19th
- LOL: Last One Laughing
- 7500
- Murdoch Mysteries: seasons 1-12
- Murdoch Mysteries Special Movie 1
- Murdoch Mysteries Special Movie 2
- Murdoch Mysteries Special Movie 3
June 25th
- Gemini Man
- The Nightingale (Amazon Channels: Shudder for $5.99)
June 26th
- Como Sobrevivir Soltero: season 1
