Here’s what’s coming and leaving Netflix Canada in June 2020

The 7th season ofÂ The 100,Â season 2 ofÂ The Politician, Captain America: Civil War and the 3rd ofÂ Anne with an E are coming to Netflix

In June 2020, Netflix Canada is set to get several new TV shows and films, including plenty of theÂ Fast and Furious movies, the 7th season of The 100,Â season 2 ofÂ The Politician, Captain America: Civil War and the 3rd of Anne with an E.Â 

Coming Soon

  • It’s Okay to Not Be Okay —Â Netflix OriginalÂ 
  • One Take —Â Netflix FilmÂ 
  • The Show Must Go On: The Queen + Adam Lambert Story

June 1st

  • Beethoven
  • Black Snake Moan
  • Breakfast at Tiffany’s
  • Broken City
  • Cape Fear
  • Cocomelon: season 1
  • Coraline
  • The Darkest Hour
  • E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
  • First Knight
  • Funny Girl
  • Goon
  • The Grudge 2
  • The Hunt for Red October
  • Into the Wild
  • Jurassic Park
  • Kung Fu Hustle
  • The Last Airbender
  • The Lost World: Jurassic Park
  • National Lampoon’s Van Wilder
  • The Road to El Dorado
  • Schindler’s List
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle II: The Secret of the Ooze
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie
  • U-571

June 2nd

  • Fuller House: The Farewell Season —Â Netflix OriginalÂ 
  • Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On: season 1

June 3rd

  • 2 Fast 2 Furious
  • Fast & Furious
  • Fast & Furious 6
  • Fast Five
  • Furious 7
  • The Fast and the Furious
  • The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift
  • Spelling the Dream —Â Netflix DocumentaryÂ 

June 4th

  • The 100: season 7
  • Baki: The Great Raitai Tournament Saga —Â Netflix AnimeÂ 
  • Can You Hear Me/M’entends-tu —Â Netflix OriginalÂ 

June 5th

  • 13 Reasons Why: season 4 —Â Netflix OriginalÂ 
  • Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai —Â Netflix FilmÂ 
  • Hannibal: seasons 1-3
  • The Last Days of American Crime —Â Netflix FilmÂ 
  • Queer Eye: season 5 —Â Netflix OriginalÂ 

June 7th

  • Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: volume (new episodes weekly) —Â Netflix OriginalÂ 

June 9th

  • Modern Family: seasons 9-10
  • New Girl: season 7
  • Teen Titans Go! To the Movies

June 10th

  • Curon —Â Netflix Series
  • Lenox Hill —Netflix DocumentaryÂ 
  • Reality Z —Â Netflix OriginalÂ 

June 12th

  • Da 5 Bloods —Â Netflix FilmÂ 
  • Dating Around: season 2 —Â Netflix OriginalÂ 
  • F is for Family: season 4 —Â Netflix OriginalÂ 
  • Jo Koy: In His Elements —Â Netflix Comedy SpecialÂ 
  • Kibo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: season 2 —Â Netflix FamilyÂ 
  • One Piece: Alabasta
  • One Piece: East Blue
  • One Piece: Enter Chopper at the Winter Island
  • One Piece: Entering into the Grand Line
  • Picture Perfect 2
  • The Search —Â Netflix OriginalÂ 
  • Sicario: Day of the Soldado
  • The Woods —Â Netflix OriginalÂ 

June 13th

  • Alexa & Katie: part 4 —Â Netflix FamilyÂ 

June 14th

  • Marcella: season 3 —Â Netflix OriginalÂ 

June 16th

  • Captain America: Civil War

June 17th

  • Mr. Iglesias: part 2 —Â Netflix OriginalÂ 

June 18th

  • A Whisker Away —Â Netflix AnimeÂ 
  • The Order: season 2 —Â Netflix OriginalÂ 

June 19th

  • Babies: part 2 —Â Netflix DocumentaryÂ 
  • Father Soldier Son —Â Netflix DocumentaryÂ 
  • Feel the Beat —Â Netflix FilmÂ 
  • Floor is Lava —Â Netflix OriginalÂ 
  • Lost Bullet —Â Netflix FilmÂ 
  • Girls from Ipanema: season 2 —Â Â Netflix OriginalÂ 
  • One-Way To Tomorrow —Â Netflix OriginalÂ 
  • The Politician: season 2 —Â Netflix OriginalÂ 
  • Rhyme Time Town —Â Netflix FamilyÂ 
  • Wasp Network —Â Netflix FilmÂ 

June 20th

  • Push

June 22nd

Anne with an E: season 3

June 23rd

  • Eric Andre: Legalize Everything —Â Netflix Comedy SpecialÂ 
  • The Meg

June 24th

  • Athlete A —Â Netflix DocumentaryÂ 
  • Crazy Delicious —Â Netflix OriginalÂ 
  • Nobody Knows I’m Here / Nadie sabe que estoy aqui —Â Netflix FilmÂ 
  • Sons of Anarchy: season 2

June 26th

  • Amar y vivir —Â Netflix OriginalÂ 
  • Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga —Â Netflix FilmÂ 
  • Home Game —Â Netflix DocumentaryÂ 

June 30th

  • Adu —Â Netflix FilmÂ 
  • BNA —Â Netflix AnimeÂ 
  • George Lopez: We’ll Do It For Half —Â Netflix Comedy SpecialÂ 

Here’s what’s leaving

  • Baby Mama (06/03/20)
  • Cinderella Man (06/03/20)
  • The Bone Collector (06/03/20)
  • Mad Men: seasons 1-7 (06/09/20)
  • Star Trek (06/14/20)
  • Avengers: Infinity War (06/24/20)
  • Wet Hot American Summer (06/29/20)
  • The Dark Crystal (06/30/20)
  • Now You See Me (06/30/200)

Comments