Here are the OnePlus 8, Huawei Mate 40 Pro and 2020 iPhone leaks from this past week

Images, renders and videos of upcoming smartphones are constantly leaking.
All of these leaks are often difficult to follow, so we’ve compiled a list of this past week’s hottest rumours. Specifically, any smartphone leak that has occurred from March 21st to March 27th.
In this first week of COVID-19 quarantine, we’ve seen plenty of leaks about the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. The phone is rumoured to launch on April 15th, so it makes sense that we’d see a surge of leaks right now.
OnePlus
Alleged press renders and specs related to the OnePlus 8 have appeared online. The rumour indicates the handset sports a 6.55-inch 90Hz FHD+ Fluid AMOLED screen with a Snapdragon 865 chipset with 5G connect as well as three rear-facing cameras.
The OnePlus 8 Pro features very slim bezels on the sides and thicker borders on the top and bottom of the handset, along with a single front-facing hole-punch camera. Reportedly this handset might come in a seafoam green colour variant.
Another leak for the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro show off the smartphones’ possible technical specifications.
Check them out below:
OnePlus 8 Pro
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
- X55 5G modem
- 6.78-inch AMOLED QHD+
- 120Hz refresh rate
- 8GB or 12GB of RAM
- 128 or 256GB storage
- 4,510 mAh battery
- 30W wireless charging + 3W reverse wireless charging
- 48-megapixel, 48-megapixel, 8-megapixel and 5-megapixel cameras
- 16-megapixel selfie cam
- Blue, black and green colour options
- IP68 water and dustproof rating
OnePlus 8
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
- X55 5G modem
- 6.55-inch AMOLED FHD+
- 120Hz refresh rate
- 8GB or 12GB of RAM
- 128 or 256GB storage
- 4,300 mAh battery
- 30W fast charging
- 48-megapixel, 16-megapixel and 2-megapixel cameras
- 16-megapixel selfie cam
- Glow, black and green colour options
Apple
Apple’s high-end 2020 iPhone could sport a larger camera sensor and new stabilization technology
According to the leak the phone features a 6.7-inch screen, and would feature a larger 1/1.9-inch sensor for one of its rear-facing cameras. In theory, a larger sensor lets in more light and results in pictures that feature less noise.
Huawei
The Mate 40 Pro could feature a touch-sensitive ring around its camera array.
The touch-sensitive ring could allow users to zoom in and out when using the camera, as well as to control the volume. Additionally, it reportedly works as a tiny display, allowing users to see caller ID information and read messages without looking at the device’s screens.
