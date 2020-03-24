PREVIOUS|
Huawei Mate 40 Pro could feature touch-sensitive camera ring

The ring will also serve as a little display

Mar 24, 2020

1:46 PM EDT

A recently uncovered patent showcases what could be a new feature coming to Huawei’s unannounced Mate 40 Pro.

An interesting Mate 30 Pro design element was its halo ring around the quad-camera setup. Now, a new patent indicates that the ring in the Mate 40 Pro might be touch-sensitive.

The circular touch display reportedly allows users to control the volume, change web pages and zoom in/out when using the camera.

The phone’s ring won’t just be touch-sensitive, however. It’ll also serve as a tiny display, so when the handset is placed on its screen, the ring will display caller ID information and messages.

It’s important to note that it’s only a guess that this is the Mate 40 series smartphone.

Huawei would have likely revealed the Mate 40 in September or October, but with the COVID-19 pandemic, only time will tell when this rumoured device will officially be shown off.

Image credit: LetsGoDigital

Source: LetsGoDigital

