A batch of leaks from prominent leaker Ishan Agarwal reveals new camera information regarding the upcoming OnePlus 8 series.
We’ve previously seen spec-related leaks for the upcoming phones leading up to the devices’ possible April 15th reveal date. That said, the reveal date is also based on a leak, so we don’t know if it’s even legitimate.
The new leaks are as follows:
OnePlus 8 Pro
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
- X55 5G modem
- 6.78-inch AMOLED QHD+
- 120Hz refresh rate
- 8GB or 12GB of RAM
- 128 or 256GB storage
- 4,510 mAh battery
- 30W wireless charging + 3W reverse wireless charging
- 48-megapixel, 48-megapixel, 8-megapixel and 5-megapixel cameras
- 16-megapixel selfie cam
- Blue, black and green colour options
- IP68 water and dustproof rating
OnePlus 8
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
- X55 5G modem
- 6.55-inch AMOLED FHD+
- 120Hz refresh rate
- 8GB or 12GB of RAM
- 128 or 256GB storage
- 4,300 mAh battery
- 30W fast charging
- 48-megapixel, 16-megapixel and 2-megapixel cameras
- 16-megapixel selfie cam
- Glow, black and green colour options
The main difference between these rumoured specs and previous leaks is the camera options. For instance, the last time we wrote about a OnePlus 8 leak, the back of the upcoming device was reportedly set only to feature three cameras
*256GB Guys Sorry! Corrected table with it: pic.twitter.com/no8Tc7BkQX
— Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) March 25, 2020
Further, this leak only references the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro, yet earlier rumours suggested the company could have plans also to release a OnePlus 8 Lite.
We’ll likely learn more about the OnePlus 8 series in the coming weeks.
Source: Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24)
