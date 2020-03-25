PREVIOUS|
OnePlus 8 series leak shares colours, wireless charging and camera info

The OnePlus 8 Pro might have four cameras

Mar 25, 2020

6:16 PM EDT

A batch of leaks from prominent leaker Ishan Agarwal reveals new camera information regarding the upcoming OnePlus 8 series.

We’ve previously seen spec-related leaks for the upcoming phones leading up to the devices’ possible April 15th reveal date. That said, the reveal date is also based on a leak, so we don’t know if it’s even legitimate.

The new leaks are as follows:

OnePlus 8 Pro

  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
  • X55 5G modem
  • 6.78-inch AMOLED QHD+
  • 120Hz refresh rate
  • 8GB or 12GB of RAM
  • 128 or 256GB storage
  • 4,510 mAh battery
  • 30W wireless charging + 3W reverse wireless charging
  • 48-megapixel, 48-megapixel, 8-megapixel and 5-megapixel cameras
  • 16-megapixel selfie cam
  • Blue, black and green colour options
  • IP68 water and dustproof rating

OnePlus 8

  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
  • X55 5G modem
  • 6.55-inch AMOLED FHD+
  • 120Hz refresh rate
  • 8GB or 12GB of RAM
  • 128 or 256GB storage
  • 4,300 mAh battery
  • 30W fast charging
  • 48-megapixel, 16-megapixel and 2-megapixel cameras
  • 16-megapixel selfie cam
  • Glow, black and green colour options

The main difference between these rumoured specs and previous leaks is the camera options. For instance, the last time we wrote about a OnePlus 8 leak, the back of the upcoming device was reportedly set only to feature three cameras

Further, this leak only references the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro, yet earlier rumours suggested the company could have plans also to release a OnePlus 8 Lite.

We’ll likely learn more about the OnePlus 8 series in the coming weeks.

Source: Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24)

