PREVIOUS
News

iPhone 12 Pro Max could sport bigger sensor with sensor-based stabilization

Analyst suggests the high-end 2020 iPhone -- likely the iPhone 12 Pro Max -- will have improved camera tech

Mar 23, 2020

11:56 AM EDT

0 comments

The high-end 2020 iPhone expected to launch later this year could sport a larger sensor and new stabilization tech.

Currently, the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max offer lens-based optical image stabilization. However, according to a note from reliable Apple analyst Ming Chi-Kuo, the top-end 6.7-inch model will gain sensor-based stabilization. Based on Apple’s current naming scheme, the 6.7-inch model would likely be called the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Along with sensor-based stabilization, the iPhone 12 Pro Max could include a larger 1/1.9-inch sensor. The iPhone 11 Pro, for comparison, sports a 1/3.6-inch sensor. Finally, Kuo notes that the new iPhone will have a new camera module for the wide-angle lens known as ‘7P.’

The most significant change here would be the larger sensor, which would greatly improve image quality, especially in low-light photography. Since more light can enter larger sensors, photos have less noise.

However, sensor-based stabilization is also a big change. According to 9to5Mac, stabilization systems built into the sensor typically allow for five-axis of stabilization:

  • Pitch (vertical rotation up or down)
  • Yaw (horizontal rotation left or right)
  • Vertical translation (up or down shift without rotation)
  • Horizontal translation (left or right shift without rotation)
  • Roll (one side dipping)

In other words, the iPhone 12 Pro Max could prove to have excellent stabilization.

Kuo also laid out predictions for what to expect from Apple in terms of iPhone later this year. The analyst notes there will be four models:

  • 5.4-inch OLED with dual camera
  • 6.1-inch OLED with dual camera
  • 6.1-inch OLED with triple camera and Time of Flight (TOF) sensor
  • 6.7-inch OLED with triple camera and TOF sensor

Only the 6.7-inch model will have the new camera tech, however. That said, Kuo expects the new camera tech will make its way to other iPhone models in 2021, and the sensor-based stabilization will come to the telephoto lens next year as well.

Source: 9to5Mac

Related Articles

News

Aug 20, 2012

3:18 PM EDT

Sony unveils high-quality Exmor RS camera sensors for smartphone manufacturers

News

Feb 18, 2020

3:24 PM EST

Ring adds mandatory two-factor authentication to its app

News

Mar 12, 2020

11:36 AM EDT

Leaked Google Camera app suggests Pixel 4 could get 4K 60fps recording

News

Nov 18, 2014

7:20 AM EST

Sony’s new 21MP camera sensor offers 192-point phase detection autofocus

Comments