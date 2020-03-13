A new leak says that the two high-end versions of the OnePlus 8 series will launch in the middle of April.
Previous leaks claimed that the phones might have come out in March, but issues related to COVID-19 have pushed the reveal back a month to April 15th, according to WinFuture. A previous leak said that the phone was going to come out on April 14th.
Last year, OnePlus released the OnePlus 7 Pro in Canada on May 17th, so an April release will be pushing that up quite a bit.
The publication also says that the high-end OnePlus 8 Pro and the regular OnePlus 8 will come out in April. The lower-end OnePlus 8 Lite will release later at a separate event.
Even though the company is launching its new phones on April 15th, it’s still unclear when they will be available for purchase.
OnePlus’ upcoming phones have been leaking quite frequently lately. On March 10th, CNET sat down with the company’s CEO to talk about how the new phones will use 5G. A few days before that, on March 4th, a nearly complete list of specs leaked for each device.
Source: WinFuture
Comments