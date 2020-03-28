WWE offers free access to WWE Network streaming platform

If you’re a wrestling fan, good news: WWE is offering limited-time free access to WWE Network along with every past ‘WrestleMania.’
Wrestling fans will be able to access a significant portion of the WWE Network library, including thousands of hours of on-demand content. Additionally, fans will have access to every WrestleMania event in history, countless pay-per-view spectaculars, original documentaries and more.
In a blog post on the WWE website, WWE outlines some of what you can access through the free offer. Along with every WrestleMania ever, WWE is offering every ‘Royal Rumble,’ ‘SummerSlam’ and ‘Survivor Series’ event. Every ‘NXT TakeOver’ and ‘NXT UK TakeOver’ will be included as well.
Additionally, WWE Network’s free access includes the entire ‘WWE 24’ docuseries, ‘”Stone Cold” Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions’ interview show, the five-episode ‘WWE Ruthless Aggression’ series along with its 20-episode predecessor, ‘The Monday Night War’ series.
WWE Network includes much more as well:
- Recent episodes of ‘Monday Night Raw’
- Recent episodes of ‘Friday Night SmackDown’
- Recent episodes of ‘WWE NXT’
- Recent episodes of ‘WWE NXT UK’
- Recent episodes of ‘WWE 205 Live’
- Every ‘WWE Worlds Collide’ special
- Complete ‘Mae Young Classic’ tournament special
- Every episode of ‘WWE Untold’
- Every episode of ‘WWE Chronicle’
- ‘A Future WWE: The FCW Story’
- And much more
All this arrives ahead of this year’s WrestleMania event, which will stream on WWE Network starting Saturday, April 4th at 7pm ET and will continue on Sunday, April 5th. However, the two-night WrestleMania event is only available to WWE Network subscribers.
To take advantage of the free offer, you just have to create a free account at ‘watch.wwe.com.’ It’s worth noting that when you sign up in Canada, WWE Network asks you to sign in through your TV provider as well. However, at the moment, you can skip that process and get straight to watching wrestling. It’s not clear if that’s because of the free WWE Network offer or not.
Typically, WWE Network subscriptions are available through your cable provider.
Further, WWE Network is available to stream on the web, as well as through the WWE app on the App Store and Google Play Store.
You can learn more about the free offer on the WWE website.
