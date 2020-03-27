Alleged official OnePlus 8 specs and press renders leak online

What looks like the OnePlus 8’s (OP8) official press renders have leaked online.
The renders show that the OP8 sports a 6.55-inch 90Hz FHD+ Fluid AMOLED screen, as well as a Snapdragon 865 chipset with 5G connectivity and three cameras.
Additionally, the handset features three rear-facing cameras with a 48-megapixel shooter and an f/1.8 aperture, as well as a 16-megapixel shooter with an ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro camera. Further, the smartphone sports a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.
The device comes in different storage configurations with an 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage variation and a 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage version. The device features a 4,300mAh battery that charges with a 30W fast charger.
Previous rumours indicate that OnePlus plans to reveal its upcoming OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 Lite during a livestream on April 15th. Press renders of the OnePlus 8 Pro also recently surfaced.
Often-reliable leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer worked together with the blog Pigtou to release the images.
Image Credit: @OnLeaks, Pigtou
