PREVIOUS|
News

Alleged official OnePlus 8 specs and press renders leak online

OnePlus 8 expected to launch in seafoam green colour variant

Mar 27, 2020

2:48 PM EDT

0 comments

What looks like the OnePlus 8’s (OP8) official press renders have leaked online.

The renders show that the OP8 sports a 6.55-inch 90Hz FHD+ Fluid AMOLED screen, as well as a Snapdragon 865 chipset with 5G connectivity and three cameras.

Additionally, the handset features three rear-facing cameras with a 48-megapixel shooter and an f/1.8 aperture, as well as a 16-megapixel shooter with an ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro camera. Further, the smartphone sports a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

The device comes in different storage configurations with an 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage variation and a 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage version. The device features a 4,300mAh battery that charges with a 30W fast charger.

Previous rumours indicate that OnePlus plans to reveal its upcoming OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 Lite during a livestream on April 15th. Press renders of the OnePlus 8 Pro also recently surfaced.

Often-reliable leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer worked together with the blog Pigtou to release the images.

Image Credit: @OnLeaks, Pigtou

Source: @OnLeaks, Pigtou

Related Articles

News

Mar 3, 2020

8:48 AM EST

OnePlus 8 series reportedly to be unveiled mid-April

News

Mar 27, 2020

10:05 AM EDT

Monument Valley 2 is now free in both the App Store and Play Store

News

Mar 27, 2020

12:49 PM EDT

OnePlus promises to add ‘Always-on display’ feature in the future

News

Mar 26, 2020

12:59 PM EDT

OnePlus’ upcoming OnePlus 8 Pro features very slim bezels in new leaked renders

Comments