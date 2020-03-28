PREVIOUS
Bell opens self-installation and repair program due to COVID-19

Bell also reduced some call centre hours and is providing more agents with tools to work from home

Mar 28, 2020

9:26 AM EDT

Montreal-based national telecom Bell announced new measures for protecting customers and employees during the COVID-19 outbreak. The measures include the introduction of an assisted self-installation program as well as a reduction in some call-centre hours.

To start, Bell joins Telus and Rogers in offering a self-installation program that will help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 by reducing contact between technicians and customers. According to Bell’s website, the company’s technicians will now perform service installations and repairs from outside the home where possible. Further, if work is required inside the home, technicians will provide equipment in boxes at the door and guide customers through the necessary steps over voice or video call.

Finally, Bell says technicians will only enter homes when necessary. In those cases, both technicians and customers will be asked to practice proper sanitation and social distancing measures.

As for call centres, Bell is prioritizing technical assistance. On its website, the company says it will continue to offer 24/7 technical assistance but will modify operating hours for other inquiries. The changes will allow agents time to rest and adjust to the changing situation.

Additionally, Bell says it’s providing more call centre agents with tools to work from home amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Finally, Bell recommends customers use its self-serve tools “as much as possible,” noting that those tools are the fastest and most convenient way to manage almost all of their services.

More details about the call centre operating hours are available on Bell’s website. Customers can also access Bell’s self serve tools here.

To learn more about what Bell is doing to help customers during the COVID-19 outbreak, head over to the company’s website.

