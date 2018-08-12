Top Canadian mobile stories from the past week

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.
- Telus to change wireless rate plan renewal process August 14th [Read here]
- Android 9 Pie [Read here]
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Hands-on: Subtle improvements [Read here]
- Tangerine is now available on Google Pay and Samsung Pay [Read here]
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 Review: Productivity at its near-best [Read here]
- Pixel 3 release date tipped to be October 4th [Read here]
- Bell MTS offering $100 bill credit to Rogers and Fido customers [Read here]
- Here’s 9 features coming to Android Pie that will change how you use your phone [Read here]
- Uniqlo opens online store in Canada [Read here]
- City of Toronto brings free Wi-Fi to nine shelters through Cisco, OnX partnership [Read here]
- Bell allegedly lobbied Ryerson University to support FairPlay website-blocking coalition [Read here]
