Top Canadian mobile stories from the past week

Aug 12, 2018

7:25 AM EDT

Note 9 camera

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.

  • Telus to change wireless rate plan renewal process August 14th [Read here]
  • Android 9 Pie [Read here]
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Hands-on: Subtle improvements [Read here]
  • Tangerine is now available on Google Pay and Samsung Pay [Read here]
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 Review: Productivity at its near-best [Read here]
  • Pixel 3 release date tipped to be October 4th [Read here]
  • Bell MTS offering $100 bill credit to Rogers and Fido customers [Read here]
  • Here’s 9 features coming to Android Pie that will change how you use your phone [Read here]
  • Uniqlo opens online store in Canada [Read here]
  • City of Toronto brings free Wi-Fi to nine shelters through Cisco, OnX partnership [Read here]
  • Bell allegedly lobbied Ryerson University to support FairPlay website-blocking coalition [Read here]

Comments