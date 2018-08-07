Uniqlo opens online store in Canada

Japanese casual wear brand Uniqlo has finally started operating an online store in Canada.
Starting today, Canadian consumers can shop online for items from Uniqlo via its mobile website and Uniqlo CAÂ Android and iOS apps.
To celebrate the launch, Uniqlo is offering free shipping on orders over $49 until Sunday, August 19th. In addition, iPhone and Android users who download the Uniqlo CA app and register as a member will receive a $5 coupon towards their next purchase. Similarly, customers who spend more than $50 in-store will also receive a $5 discount off their next purchase. The two coupons are redeemable both in-store and online.
Besides making its clothing more widely available, Uniqlo says there are two perks to shopping on its online store. To start, the online store carries popular items in extended sizes, including XXS and 2XL. Second, there are a couple of mobile store exclusive items, such as a women’s chiffon printed long sleeve dress.
“Since announcing the launch of our first store we’ve been inundated with requests for e-commerce from people across Canada and we are thrilled to be able to serve everyone now, especially locations where we do not have stores,” said Yasuhiro Hayashi, chief operating officer of Uniqlo Canada, in an August 2nd press release.
Uniqlo currently operates five stories in Canada, with plans to open four more later in the year.
Source: Uniqlo
