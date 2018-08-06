Google may have unleashed some details about the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3XL release date.
According to the “This Is Tech Today” YouTube channel, October 4th is the official date of the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL.
This was revealed in a job listing by Canadian-based Famebit, which Google acquired October 11th, 2016. Famebit allows YouTubers to earn extra cash by promoting products or services to its viewership. The listing is “looking for Canadian creators ONLY” and is asking the promoted video to showcase the experience and what it’s like to switch to the Pixel from another device.
This October 4th date is nothing new for Google. This date was the original launch date for the Pixel and Pixel XL in 2016, which was also followed up by the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL in 2017.
The Pixel 3 is expected to feature a 5.3-inch display with no screen cut out, while the Pixel 3 XL will feature a 6.2-inch display, both running Android Pie.
Source: BI
