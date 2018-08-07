BellMTS offering $100 bill credit to Rogers and Fido customers

Manitoba-based regional carrier BellMTS is currently offering Rogers and Fido customers who switch carriers a $100 bill credit.
According to a BellMTS service representative who spoke with MobileSyrup through the companyâ€™s online chat platform, Rogers and Fido customers who sign a new two-year contract with BellMTS will receive a $100 credit applied to their first bill.
Subscribers who bring their own devices and sign up for a one-year â€˜Data lightâ€™ plan can also get the $100 credit applied to their first bills.
The service representative clarified that Rogers and Fido subscribers interested in keeping their phone number must have an account in good standing.
Carriers in Manitoba have recently started increasing their efforts to win over subscribers.
Rogers unveiled $70/20GB and $80/30GB BYOD promo plans in May 2018, while Bell and Telus responded to the provocation by offering plans between $65 and $95 for up to 40GB of data.
Comments