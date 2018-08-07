City of Toronto brings free Wi-Fi to nine shelters through Cisco, OnX partnership

Clients at nine City-run shelters and homelessness program sites will soon be able to access free Wi-Fi 24 hours a day thanks to a new partnership between the City of Toronto, OnX and Cisco.
According to an August 3rd, 2018 media release, clients at Robertson House, Bellwood House, Women’s Residence, Fort York Residence, Family Residence, Birkdale Residence, Birchmount Residence, Adelaide Resource Centre for Women and the Streets to Homes Assessment & Referral Centre will be able to access the service.
“In today’s world of rapidly changing technologies, access is everything,” said James Pasternak, councillor of Ward 10, York Centre, in the same August 3rd media release.
“Yet those who are unable to share in ever-evolving information are at a disadvantage. It’s called the digital divide and the City is committed to preventing it from widening.”
Robertson House, a women’s and children shelter, will be the first site to receive the new service.
According to homelessness not-for-profit Raising the Roof, approximately 235,000 Canadians experience homelessness each year.
Approximately 35,000 Canadians experience homelessness on any given night.
Source: City of Toronto
Comments