Are you happy with the Samsung Galaxy Note 9?

It’s finally here, Samsung has unveiled its Galaxy Note 9.
The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 looks nearly identical to its predecessor, except for its slightly larger display and the placement of its fingerprint scanner, which is now located underneath the dual-rear camera setup.
As the common phrase goes: “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.” But should Samsung be employing that method? It already did that this year with the Samsung Galaxy S9. Further, the Galaxy Note lineup should be more than a slightly larger S9+ with an improved stylus.
Take Huawei, for example. The company tends to play it safer with its Mate lineup, but it likes to try something new with its fashion-forward P-series lineup. This year, the P20 Pro featured three cameras and an iPhone X-inspired notch. LG usually makes its V-Series lineup a little unique as well. This year the LG V40 ThinQ is rumoured to feature five cameras — three on the rear and two on the front with a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio.
Samsung should have tried something new with its Note 9, and it’s unfortunate that they didn’t.
Next year, the company will unveil the Galaxy S10 series, the Galaxy F — the company’s first foldable phone — and the Note 10, alongside a variety of other midrange and budget devices.
Let us know in the comments your thoughts on the Galaxy Note 9.
Comments