Streaming in Canada on Prime Video, AMC+, Apple TV+, Crave and Netflix [April 18-24]

Every week, MobileSyrup outlines some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.

Our ‘Streaming in Canada’ column typically focuses on new content from Amazon Prime Video, Crave and Netflix, but other services like Apple TV+ and Disney+ will be mentioned when relevant. Premium video on demand (PVOD) platforms are also fair game as movies continue to come to digital early amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Finally, we’ll highlight shows or movies that are made by Canadian companies, involve notable Canadian cast or crew and/or are filmed in Canada.

Amazon Prime Video

Venom: Let There Be Carnage

Eddie Brock/Venom must face off with a serial killer who’s bonded with a symbiote to become Carnage.

Based on the Marvel Comics character Venom, Venom: Let There Be Carnage was directed by Andy Serkis (The Lord of the Rings franchise) and features returning Venom cast members Tom Hardy (Eddie Brock/Venom), Michelle Williams (Anne Weying) and Reid Scott (Dan Lewis), alongside series newcomers Woody Harrelson (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri) and Naomie Harris (Moonlight).

Original theatrical release date: October 1st, 2021

Amazon Prime Video premiere date: April 23rd, 2022

Genre: Superhero

Runtime: 1 hour, 37 minutes

Stream Venom: Let There Be Carnage here.

A Very British Scandal [Amazon Original]

This miniseries dramatizes the real-life marriage of Ian and Margaret Campbell, the Duke and Duchess of Argyll, and the scandalous legal case they get caught up in.

A Very British Scandal was adapted by Sarah Phelps (Dublin Murders) and stars Claire Foy (The Crown) and Paul Bettany (WandaVision).

Original TV broadcast run: December 2021 (U.K.)

Amazon Prime Video premiere date: April 22nd, 2022

Genre: Historical drama

Runtime: Three episodes (58 to 59 minutes each)

Stream A Very British Scandal here.

An Amazon Prime Video subscription is included at no additional cost with an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $79/year.

The full list of movies and shows hitting Prime Video this month can be found here.

AMC+

Better Call Saul (Season 6)

In the final season of Better Call Saul, Jimmy (Bob Odenkirk) and Kim (Rhea Seehorn) plot their revenge against Howard (Patrick Fabian), while Gus (Giancarlo Esposito) and Mike (Jonathan Banks) face off against Lalo (Tony Dalton), with Nacho (Quebec City’s Michael Mando) getting caught in the middle.

Better Call Saul was created by Breaking Bad veterans Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould.

AMC/AMC+ premiere date: April 18th, 2022 (first two episodes, new episodes Mondays at 9pm ET)

Genre: Drama

Runtime: 13 episodes (around one hour each)

Note that only the first half of Season 6 is ongoing; following a brief hiatus, the second half premieres on July 11th.

Stream Better Call Saul Season 6 on Prime Video or Apple TV with an $8.99/month AMC+ membership.

Apple TV+

They Call Me Magic [Apple Original]

Rick Famuyiwa (Dope) directs this in-depth look at the career of NBA legend Earvin “Magic” Johnson, featuring interviews with the likes of Magic, former U.S. President Barack Obama and entertainer LL Cool J.

Apple TV+ Canada premiere date: April 22nd, 2022

Genre: Sports documentary

Runtime: Four episodes (56 to 1 hour, 1 minute each)

Stream They Call Me Magic here.

An Apple TV+ subscription costs $5.99/month.

Crave

Barry (Season 3)

Barry (Saturday Night Live‘s Bill Hader) struggles to leave the hitman world and pursue acting, leading him to reflect on what compels him to violence in the first place.

Barry was co-created by Hader and Alec Berg (Seinfeld) and co-stars Stephen Root (King of the Hill), Vancouver’s Sarah Goldberg (Hindsight) and Henry Winkler (Happy Days).

Crave premiere date: April 24th, 2022 at 10pm ET (first episode, new episodes every Sunday at 10pm ET)

Genre: Dark comedy

Runtime: Eight episodes (around 30 minutes each)

Stream Barry here.

The Batman

Early in his crime-fighting career, Batman hunts down a serial killer known as The Riddler, whose crimes have a deeper connection to the Wayne family.

The Batman was co-written and directed by Matt Reeves (Dawn of the Planet of the Apes) and stars Robert Pattinson (Good Time), Zoë Kravitz (Big Little Lies), Paul Dano (There Will Be Blood), Jeffrey Wright (Westworld), Colin Farrell (The Lobster), Andy Serkis (The Lord of the Rings series) and John Turturro (The Big Lebowski).

Original Canadian theatrical release date: March 4th, 2022

Crave premiere date: April 18th, 2022

Genre: Superhero

Runtime: 2 hours, 56 minutes

Stream The Batman here.

The Flight Attendant (Season 2)

Cassie (The Big Bang Theory‘s Kaley Cuoco) balances sobriety and CIA work in Los Angeles until an overseas assignment puts her at the centre of another murder mystery.

Based on Chris Bohjalian’s 2018 novel of the same name, The Flight Attendant was developed by Steve Yockey (Supernatural) and co-stars Zosia Mamet (Girls), T.R. Knight (Grey’s Anatomy) and Rosie Perez (Fearless).

Crave premiere date: April 21st, 2022 (first two episodes, new episodes every Thursday at 9pm ET)

Genre: Comedy-drama

Runtime: Eight episodes (around one hour each)

Stream The Flight Attendant here.

Gaslit

This series explores the U.S.’ infamous Watergate scandal from the perspective of Martha Mitchell, a socialite and wife to Richard Nixon’s Attorney General, John N. Mitchell.

Based on the first season of the “Slow Burn” podcast, Gaslit was created by Robbie Pickering (Mr. Robot) and stars Julia Roberts (Homecoming), Sean Penn (Milk), Dan Stevens (Legion), Betty Gilpin (GLOW) and Shea Wigham (Boardwalk Empire).

Crave premiere date: April 24th, 2022 (first episodes, new episodes every Sunday)

Genre: Political thriller

Runtime: Eight episodes (around one hour each)

Stream Gaslit here. Note that a $5.99/month Starz add-on is required.

The Man Who Fell to Earth

An alien comes to Earth seeking the one scientist who can save his species.

Based on Walter Tevis’ 1976 novel of the same name, The Man Who Fell to Earth was created by Jenny Lumet (Rachel Getting Married) and Alex Kurtzman (Fringe) and stars Chiwetel Ejiofor (12 Years A Slave), Naomie Harris (Moonlight), Jimmi Simpson (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia), Clarke Peters (The Wire) and Rob Delaney (Catastrophe).

Crave premiere date: April 24th, 2022 (first episode, new episodes every Sunday

Genre: Comedy-drama

Runtime: Eight episodes (around one hour each)

Stream The Man Who Fell to Earth here.

A standard Crave subscription is priced at $19.99/month, with Starz costing an additional $5.99/month. A mobile-only subscription is also available for $9.99/month.

The full list of movies and shows hitting Crave this month can be found here.

Netflix

Oprah + Viola [Netflix Original]

Media mogul Oprah Winfrey interviews actress Viola Davis (How To Get Away With Murder) about her memoir, Finding Me.

Netflix Canada premiere date: April 22nd, 2022

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: 48 minutes

Stream Oprah + Viola here.

Russian Doll (Season 2) [Netflix Original]

Nadia and Alan stumble into another existential adventure.

Russian Doll was created by Natasha Lyonne (Orange is the New Black), Leslye Headland (Sleeping With Other People) and Amy Poehler (Parks and Recreation) and stars Lyonne, Charlie Barnett (You), Greta Lee (The Morning Show) and Ottawa’s own Annie Murphy (Schitt’s Creek).

Netflix Canada premiere date: April 20th, 2022

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: Seven episodes (26 to 33 minutes each)

Stream Russian Doll here.

White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch [Netflix Original]

Director Alison Klayman (Jagged) explores the popularity of clothing retailer Abercrombie & Fitch in the ’90s and early 2000s and its exclusionary marketing strategy.

Crave premiere date: April 19th, 2022

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: 1 hour, 28 minutes

Stream White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch here.

A ‘Basic’ Netflix subscription costs $9.99/month, a ‘Standard’ subscription (HD-supported) costs $16.49/month and a ‘Premium’ membership is priced at $20.99/month (4K-supported).

The full list of movies and shows hitting Netflix this month can be found here.

This week in Netflix news: After revealing that it faced its first subscriber loss in over a decade last quarter, the company has confirmed that it’s looking into rolling out a lower-cost, ad-enabled tier and paywall on password sharing. The streamer has also revealed what’s coming to its platform in Canada in May.

What are you planning on streaming? Let us know in the comments.

Image credit: Netflix