Here’s what’s new on Prime Video Canada in April 2022

Every month, Amazon adds a number of new series and movies to its streaming service, Prime Video, and April 2022 will be no different.
Below is everything set to hit and leave Prime Video in Canada. Amazon also shared some featured titles coming to Prime Video Channels, which are add-on channels with additional content for extra subscription fees, they’re noted below as well.
April 1st
- The Outlaws (Amazon Original)
- Moonfall
- The Boarding School: Las Cumbres: Season 2
- Traffic
- Up North
- Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in The Hat
- Children of Mud
- Cape Fear
- The Deer Hunter
- Casino
- Lock, Stock And Two Smoking Barrels
- Gosford Park
- Do The Right Thing
- Warcraft
- Hail Caesar!
- The Positive Alternative
April 4th
- Firehouse Dog
April 5th
- The Hardy Boys: Season 1 (requires StackTV membership for $12.99 )
April 8th
- iCarly: Season 2 (requires Paramount+ membership for $5.99)
April 7th
- The Green Knight
- Gretel & Handsel
April 8th
- All The Old Knives (Amazon Original)
- Do, Re & Mi – Birdie Bowl Concert (Amazon Original)
April 15
- The Contractor (Amazon Original)
- Outer Range (Amazon Original)
- How to Survive Being Single: Season 2 (Amazon Original)
- Kids in The Hall: Death Comes to Town
- Chicago Fire Season 7
- Jack & Jill
- Clifford the Big Red Dog
April 17th
- Hit 2
- Fear of the Walking Dead: Season 7 (requires AMC+ membership for $8.99)
April 18th
- Better Call Saul: Season 6 (requires AMC+ membership for $8.99)
April 21st
- Malayankunju
- Zeros And Ones
April 22nd
- A Very English Scandal: Seasons 1-2 (Amazon Original)
- A Very British Scandal
- Mi Sellección Colombia (Amazon Original)
- Venom: Let There Be Carnage
April 23
- The Prodigy
- Most Dangerous Game
April 24th
- Gaslit (requires Starz membership for $5.99)
April 28th
- The Offer (requires Paramount+ membership for $5.99)
April 29th
- I Love America (Amazon Original)
- Undone: Season 2 (Amazon Original)
- Tin Star: Liverpool (Amazon Original)
- Pinkalicious & Peterrific Volume: 4, Season 4
- Dinosaur Train: Eggstravaganza!
- Ready Jet, Go!: Back to Bortron 7
- Pinkalicious & Peterrific: School Rules!
- Pinkalicious & Peterrific: A Pinkaperfect Birthday
- Arthur: D.W. And The Beastly Birthday
- The Berenstain Bears: Summer Vacation
- Dinosaur Train: Explore Outdoors
- Splash & Bubbles: One Big Ocean
- Arthur: Arthur And The Haunted Tree House
- Nature Cat: The Return Of Bad Dog Bart
- Arthur: An Arthur Thanksgiving
- Nature Cat: Backyard Explorer
- Ready Jet Go! One Small Step
- Arthur: Summer Stories
- The First 48: Season 9
- Charge And Bail
Here’s what’s leaving Prime Video
- Rambo: Last Blood (04/01/22)
- The Lighthouse (04/06/22)
- The Rhythm Section (04/12/22)
- Line of Duty (04/13/22)
- Little Monsters (04/13/22)
- Fahrenheit 11/9 (04/18/22)
- King Of Thieves (04/24/22)
Amazon Prime is priced at $79 per year with a 30-day trial period. The trial isn’t available for those in Quebec, but Prime Video costs $79 for a 13-month subscription, giving you one extra month for the same price.
Amazon Prime Video is available on Android, iOS, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Google TV, PlayStation, Xbox and more