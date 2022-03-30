Here’s what’s new on Prime Video Canada in April 2022

Every month, Amazon adds a number of new series and movies to its streaming service, Prime Video, and April 2022 will be no different.

Below is everything set to hit and leave Prime Video in Canada. Amazon also shared some featured titles coming to Prime Video Channels, which are add-on channels with additional content for extra subscription fees, they’re noted below as well.

April 1st

The Outlaws (Amazon Original)

Moonfall

The Boarding School: Las Cumbres: Season 2

Traffic

Up North

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in The Hat

Children of Mud

Cape Fear

The Deer Hunter

Casino

Lock, Stock And Two Smoking Barrels

Gosford Park

Do The Right Thing

Warcraft

Hail Caesar!

The Positive Alternative

April 4th

Firehouse Dog

April 5th

The Hardy Boys: Season 1 (requires StackTV membership for $12.99 )

April 8th

April 7th

The Green Knight

Gretel & Handsel

April 8th

All The Old Knives (Amazon Original)

Do, Re & Mi – Birdie Bowl Concert (Amazon Original)

April 15

The Contractor (Amazon Original)

Outer Range (Amazon Original)

How to Survive Being Single: Season 2 (Amazon Original)

Kids in The Hall: Death Comes to Town

Chicago Fire Season 7

Jack & Jill

Clifford the Big Red Dog

April 17th

Hit 2

Fear of the Walking Dead: Season 7 (requires AMC+ membership for $8.99)

April 18th

Better Call Saul: Season 6 (requires AMC+ membership for $8.99)

April 21st

Malayankunju

Zeros And Ones

April 22nd

A Very English Scandal: Seasons 1-2 (Amazon Original)

A Very British Scandal

Mi Sellección Colombia (Amazon Original)

Venom: Let There Be Carnage

April 23

The Prodigy

Most Dangerous Game

April 24th

April 28th

April 29th

I Love America (Amazon Original)

Undone: Season 2 (Amazon Original)

Tin Star: Liverpool (Amazon Original)

Pinkalicious & Peterrific Volume: 4, Season 4

Dinosaur Train: Eggstravaganza!

Ready Jet, Go!: Back to Bortron 7

Pinkalicious & Peterrific: School Rules!

Pinkalicious & Peterrific: A Pinkaperfect Birthday

Arthur: D.W. And The Beastly Birthday

The Berenstain Bears: Summer Vacation

Dinosaur Train: Explore Outdoors

Splash & Bubbles: One Big Ocean

Arthur: Arthur And The Haunted Tree House

Nature Cat: The Return Of Bad Dog Bart

Arthur: An Arthur Thanksgiving

Nature Cat: Backyard Explorer

Ready Jet Go! One Small Step

Arthur: Summer Stories

The First 48: Season 9

Charge And Bail

Here’s what’s leaving Prime Video

Rambo: Last Blood (04/01/22)

The Lighthouse (04/06/22)

The Rhythm Section (04/12/22)

Line of Duty (04/13/22)

Little Monsters (04/13/22)

Fahrenheit 11/9 (04/18/22)

King Of Thieves (04/24/22)

Amazon Prime is priced at $79 per year with a 30-day trial period. The trial isn’t available for those in Quebec, but Prime Video costs $79 for a 13-month subscription, giving you one extra month for the same price.

Amazon Prime Video is available on Android, iOS, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Google TV, PlayStation, Xbox and more