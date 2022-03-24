Here’s what’s new on Crave in April 2022

Bell has announced all of the new movies and shows coming to its Crave video streaming platform in April.

Series and movies like Season 2 of The Flight Attendant, Halloween Kills, the third season of HBO’s A Black Lady Sketch Show, Season 3 of Barry, The First Lady starring Viola Davis as Michelle Obama, and the Canadian movie Night Raiders.

Below is all the content coming to Crave in April 2022:

April 1st

61 — HBO + Movies

Jerrod Carmichael Stand UP Special — HBO + Movies

Night Raiders — HBO + Movies

Soccer Mom Madam — HBO + Movies

The Dark Knight — HBO + Movies

The Dark Knight Rises — HBO + Movies

The Forever Purge — HBO + Movies

Fairview: Season 1

Mary Makes it Easy: Season 1B

Chicago — Starz

Drive — Starz

Lazy Susan @11pm ET — Starz

My Best Friend’s Girl — Starz

Speed Racer — Starz

Suffragette — Starz

Thor: Tales of Asgard — Starz

The Winning Season — Starz

April 2nd

Kid-E-Cats: Season 1, Episodes 33-52

Super 4: Episodes 41-52

That’s Joey: Episodes 33-52

Zak Storm: Season 1, Episodes 11-29

April 4th

The Invisible Pilot: Season 1 @9pm ET — HBO + Movies

April 5th

Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off @9pm ET — HBO + Movies

April 6th

Transplant: Season 2

Barney’s Version — Starz

April 7th

Tokyo Vice: Episodes 1-3 — HBO + Movies

April 8th

A Black Lady Sketch Show: Season 3, Episode 1 @11pm ET — HBO + Movies

Midway — HBO + Movies

Highway Thru Hell: Season 10 — HBO + Movies

Last of the Giants: Season 1 — HBO + Movies

Hope Floats — Starz

Miss Firecracker — Starz

Moulin Rouge — Starz

Never Let Me Go — Starz

Osmosis Jones — Starz

Inherent Vice — Starz

Ride Along 2 — Starz

Wall Street — Starz

Wall Steet: Money Never Sleeps — Starz

April 9th

Appolo’s Tall Tales: Episodes 33-52

April 15th

Halloween Kills — HBO + Movies

Needle In A Time Stack — HBO + Movies

The Good Father: The Martin Macneill Story — HBO + Movies

La Madrina: The Savage Life of Lorine Padilla

Cookie Monster’s Foodie Truck

Elmo’s World

Paul Rabliauskas: Uncle

Supermarket Sweep: Season 2

Wellington Paranormal

Up Dish: Season 1

A Stork’s Journey — Starz

Goodbye Christopher Robin — Starz

Sharktopus — Starz

Sharktopus Vs. Pteracuda — Starz

Sharktopus Vs. Whalewolf — Starz

Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants — Starz

Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants 2 — Starz

The Secret Life of Walter Mitty — Starz

Walk The Line — Starz

Whip It — Starz

April 17th

The First Lady

April 20th

Portraits From A Fire — HBO + Movies

Cypress Hill: Insane In The Brain

The Day We Left

April 21st

The Flight Attendant: Season 2, Episodes 1-3 — HBO + Movies

April 22nd

Living The Dream: Season 2C

Heavy Rescue 401: Season 6

A Hidden Life — Starz

Focus — Starz

Lucy in the Sky — Starz

M*A*S*H — Starz

Shark Tale — Starz

The Beach — Starz

The Visit — Starz

Thirteen — Starz

Creation Stories — HBO + Movies

Torn From Her Arms — HBO + Movies

April 23rd

Percy’s Tiger Tales Specials

April 24th

Gaslit — Starz

Barry: Season 3 @10pm ET — HBO + Movies

The Baby @10:30pm ET — HBO + Movies

The Man Who Fell From Earth: Episode 1

April 25th

We Own This City: Episode 1 @9pm ET — HBO + Movies

Gentleman Jack: Season 2 @10pm ET — HBO + Movies

April 27th

The Survivor @8pm ET — HBO + Movies

April 29th

I Love That For You: Season 1, Episode 1

Mud Mountain Haulers: Season 1

Dead Ringers — Starz

Donnie Darko — Starz

Lost in Translation — Starz



Liar Liar — Starz

Machete — Starz

Miller’s Crossing — Starz

New Order — HBO + Movies

The Humans — HBO + Movies

This is the Night — HBO + Movies

Bushwick Bill: Geto Boy

April 30th

Blippi Wonders: Episodes 1-3

Last Call