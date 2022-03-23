Here’s what’s new on Netflix Canada in April 2022

In April 2022, Netflix Canada is set to stream several new TV shows and films, including Ozark: Season 4, Part 2, Elite Season 5, Heartstopper, Russian Doll Season 2, the new Netflix anime Bubbles and the final episodes of Grace and Frankie.

Hold Tight — Netflix Series (Poland)

The Taming of the Shrew — Netflix Film (Poland)

April 1st

April 4th

Angel Has Fallen

Better Call Saul: Season 5

April 5th

April 6th

April 7th

Mile 22

Queen of the South: Season 5

Return to Space — Netflix Documentary

Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star — Netflix Documentary (South Africa)

April 8th

April 9th

My Liberation Notes — Netflix Series (South Korea)

Our Blues — Netflix Series (South Korea)

April 10th

House of 1,000 Corpse

April 11th

Aileen Wuornos: American Boogeywoman

April 12th

April 13th

April 14th

April 15th

April 16th

Lego Friend: Girls on a Missions: Seasons 1-4

Man of God — Netflix Film (Nigeria)

April 17th

Richie Rich

Selena

April 19th

April 20th

The Marked Heart — Netflix Series (Colombia)

Russian Doll: Season 2 — Netflix Series

The Turning Point — Netflix Film (Italy)

Yakamoz S-245 — Netflix Series (Turkey)

April 21st

All About Gila — Netflix Comedy (Spain)

He’s Expecting — Netflix Series (Japan)

April 22nd

April 26h

American Gangster

David Spade: Nothing Personal — Netflix Comedy

April 27th

April 28th

April 29th

Last Call