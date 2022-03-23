Here’s what’s new on Netflix Canada in April 2022

In April 2022, Netflix Canada is set to stream several new TV shows and films, including Ozark: Season 4, Part 2, Elite Season 5, Heartstopper, Russian Doll Season 2, the new Netflix anime Bubbles and the final episodes of Grace and Frankie.
Coming Soon
- Hold Tight — Netflix Series (Poland)
- The Taming of the Shrew — Netflix Film (Poland)
April 1st
- Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood — Netflix Film
- Battle: Freestyle — Netflix Film (Norway)
- The Bubble — Netflix Film
- Captain Nova — Netflix Family (Netherlands)
- Celeb Five: Behind the Curtain — Netflix Comedy (South Korea)
- Forever Out of My League — Netflix Film (Italy)
- Get Organized with The Home Edit: Season 2 — Netflix Series
- The Last Bus — Netflix Family (England)
- Tomorrow — Netflix Series (South Korea)
- Trivia Quest — Netflix Series (new episodes daily)
- 3 Days to Kill
- 300: Rise of an Empire
- 8 Mile
- Abby Hatcher: Season 2
- Casual: Seasons 1-4
- Cats (2019)
- The Chronicles of Riddick
- CoComelon: Season 5
- Emma (2020)
- The Kingdom
- The Lincoln Lawyer
- Lucky Number Slevin
- The Mummy
- Munich
- Neer, Rarely, Sometimes, Always
- PAW Patrol: Season 8
- Rambo: Last Blood
- Ride Along
- Scary Movie 2
- Warcraft
April 4th
- Angel Has Fallen
- Better Call Saul: Season 5
April 5th
April 6th
- Furioza — Netflix Film (Poland)
- Green Mothers’ Club — Netflix Series (South Korea)
- Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story — Netflix Documentary
- Michela Giraud: the Truth, I Swear! — Netflix Documentary (Italy)
- The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On — Netflix Series (new episodes weekly)
April 7th
- Mile 22
- Queen of the South: Season 5
- Return to Space — Netflix Documentary
- Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star — Netflix Documentary (South Africa)
April 8th
- Dancing on Glass — Netflix Film (Spain)
- Dirty Lines — Netflix Series (Netherlands)
- Elite: Season 5 – Netflix Series (Spain)
- Green Eggs and Ham: Season 2 — Netflix Family
- The In Between — Netflix Film
- Metal Lords — Netflix Film
- Tiger & Bunny 2 — Netflix Anime (Japan)
- Yaksha; Ruthless Operations — Netflix Film (South Korea)
April 9th
- My Liberation Notes — Netflix Series (South Korea)
- Our Blues — Netflix Series (South Korea)
April 10th
- House of 1,000 Corpse
April 11th
- Aileen Wuornos: American Boogeywoman
April 12th
- The Creature Cases — Netflix Family
- Hard Cell — Netflix Series (England)
- The Rhythm Section
April 13th
- Almost Happy: Season 2 — Netflix Series (Argentina)
- Our Great National Parks — Netflix Documentary
- Smother-in-Law — Netflix Series (Brazil)
- Today We Fix the World — Netflix Film (Argentina)
April 14th
April 15th
- Anatomy of a Scandal — Netflix Series (England)
- Choose or Die — Netflix FIlm
- Heirs to the Land — Netflix Series (Spain)
- Mai — Netflix Series (India)
- One Piece Film Z
April 16th
- Lego Friend: Girls on a Missions: Seasons 1-4
- Man of God — Netflix Film (Nigeria)
April 17th
- Richie Rich
- Selena
April 19th
- Battle Kitty — Netflix Family
- Pacific Rim: The Black: Season 2 — Netflix Anime
- White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch — Netflix Documentary
April 20th
- The Marked Heart — Netflix Series (Colombia)
- Russian Doll: Season 2 — Netflix Series
- The Turning Point — Netflix Film (Italy)
- Yakamoz S-245 — Netflix Series (Turkey)
April 21st
- All About Gila — Netflix Comedy (Spain)
- He’s Expecting — Netflix Series (Japan)
April 22nd
- Along for the Ride — Netflix Film
- Heartstopper — Netflix Series (England)
- The Secret Life of Pets
- Selling Sunset: Season 5 — Netflix Series
- The Seven Lives of Lea — Netflix Series (France)
April 26h
- American Gangster
- David Spade: Nothing Personal — Netflix Comedy
April 27th
- Bullsh*t The Game Show — Netflix Series
- The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes — Netflix Documentary
- Silverton Siege — Netflix Film (South Africa)
April 28th
April 29th
- Grace and Frankie: Season 7 – The Final Episodes — Netflix Series
- Honeymoon with My Mother — Netflix Film (Spain)
- Ozark: Season 4, Part 2– Netflix Series
- Rumspringa — Netflix Film (Germany)
- Youth v Gov
Last Call
- Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues (April 1st)
- Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (April 1st)
- Despicable Me (April 5th)
- Despicable Me 2 (April 5th)
Minions (April 5th)
- The Bourne Identity (April 30th)
- The Bourne Legacy (April 30th)
- The Bourne Supremacy (April 30th)
- The Bourne Ultimatum (April 30th)