Here’s what’s new on Netflix Canada in April 2022

Ozark season 4, part 2, Russian Doll season 2, Elite season 5 and Netflix Anime Bubble are joining the streaming platform this April.

By Dean Daley @thedaleydean
Mar 23, 202211:42 AM EDT
Russian Doll's Natasha Lyonne

In April 2022, Netflix Canada is set to stream several new TV shows and films, including Ozark: Season 4, Part 2, Elite Season 5, Heartstopper, Russian Doll Season 2, the new Netflix anime Bubbles and the final episodes of Grace and Frankie.

Coming Soon

April 1st

April 4th

  • Angel Has Fallen
  • Better Call Saul: Season 5

April 5th

April 6th

April 7th

April 8th

April 9th

April 10th

  • House of 1,000 Corpse

April 11th

  • Aileen Wuornos: American Boogeywoman

April 12th

April 13th

April 14th

April 15th

April 16th

April 17th

  • Richie Rich
  • Selena

April 19th

April 20th

April 21st

April 22nd

April 26h

  • American Gangster
  • David Spade: Nothing Personal — Netflix Comedy 

April 27th

April 28th

April 29th

Last Call

  • Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues (April 1st)
  • Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (April 1st)
  • Despicable Me (April 5th)
  • Despicable Me 2 (April 5th)
    Minions (April 5th)
  • The Bourne Identity (April 30th)
  • The Bourne Legacy (April 30th)
  • The Bourne Supremacy (April 30th)
  • The Bourne Ultimatum (April 30th)

