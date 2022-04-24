MobileSyrup Mother’s Day Gift Guide [2022 Edition]

Mother’s Day is just around the corner, and like always, it’s creeping up a little sooner than some might expect. You don’t want to be the offspring that doesn’t show mom love by forgetting about her special day.
We’ve gathered some tech-related gift ideas that would make a great present for the superwoman in your life.
Mother’s Day is on Sunday, May 8th, so make sure you have enough buffer time to order and receive the perfect gift.
Amazon Echo Show 15
The Echo Show 15, in addition to being a gift for your mom, will also serve as a gift for everyone living in the house. Amazon’s Echo Show 15 is a 15.6-inch FHD smart display that features all the controls you’d normally expect from an Amazon smart hub, with a 5-megapixel camera, two 1.6-inch speakers, several widgets and Visual ID personalization.
It can be mounted on a wall, making it a great hub for a family that wants to share a single Echo device, leave notes for each other, make common shopping lists, control other smart gadgets, and stay connected with each other.Learn More
$329.99Best Buy Amazon
AirTag
Apple’s loonie-sized Bluetooth tracker, the AirTag, takes advantage of its vast 'Find My' network to locate whatever it's attached to. It would make a great gift for forgetful mums who can slide the AirTag into their purses or handbags.
The tiny tracker features a built-in speaker that emits a noise when you sync it with your iPhone or when you try to locate it. It uses a standard CR2032 watch battery, so when the battery runs out (Apple says the battery is good for a year), you simply rotate its stainless steel back and add a new battery. Additionally, if you buy the AirTags from Apple directly, you can get an emoji, symbol or number on the white front of the tracker for absolutely free. You can buy the AirTag in a 4-pack or a 1-pack for $39 and $129, respectively.Learn More
$39Best Buy Amazon Apple
Anker Wireless Charger, Two Pack
Anker's 313 Wireless Charger works with all Qi-enabled smartphones, be it Android or iOS, and provides 10W fast charging in either portrait or landscape mode.
The wireless charger can charge mom's phone through its case, and since its a two-pack, she can keep one in her bedroom and one in her office.
$44.99Amazon
Apple Watch Series 7
Apple’s latest smartwatch offering, the Apple Watch Series 7, has a sleek design and great features like an always-on display, built-in texting, focus modes, several new aluminum colours and an overall softer and more rounded design.
Only get the Apple Watch Series 7 as a gift for your mom if she uses an iOS device, though. If she uses an Android smartphone, scroll down to the Fitbit gift suggestion.Learn More
$529Best Buy Amazon Apple
Aura’s Mason Digital Picture frame
Pictures capture memories, and Aura’s Mason Digital Picture frame is the perfect gift that your mom will remember forever. For starters, the frame connects to your smartphone, giving you complete control over what photos are being displayed, and in which order. There is no added fee or storage restrictions, and you can even save photos in the frame’s internal storage.
It has a 9-inch FHD 1600 x 1200 pixel resolution screen and can be used in either landscape or portrait mode. Lastly, the digital photo frame has a built-in speaker, allowing mom to hear digital video messages directly on the frame.Learn More
$229Aura
Beats Studio Buds
If your mom works out, goes jogging or likes listening to music, the Beats Studio Buds can be a nice companion for her. Even though the Beats brand is owned by Apple, the Studio Buds work optimally with both Apple and Android devices, with fast pairing on both operating systems.
The Studio Buds weigh just 5g per bud, so they don't feel uncomfortable after long durations and its charging case is compact too, so it can easily fit in a handbag. The buds feature tap controls, noise cancelling, transparency mode, and a five hour battery life with noise-cancellation enabled and eight without it.Learn More
$159.99Best Buy Amazon Apple
Fitbit Versa 3
The 2021-released Fitbit Versa 3 is one of the best smartwatches available, and unlike the Apple Watch, it works with both Android and iOS smartphones.
The watch offers SpO2 monitoring, a built-in GPS for real-time exercise tracking, heart rate and time spent in different levels of sleep. Additionally, the Versa 3 offers six days of battery life, water resistance up to 50m, fast charging, and support for both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.Learn More
$229.99Best Buy Amazon Fitbit
Smart Handbag Light + Charger
What’s better than a compact portable charger? A compact purse-sized portable charger with a built-in light source. Perfect to go along with the two-in-one braided charging cord, the portable charger has built-in sensors that automatically turn on the internal flashlight whenever it senses your hand rummaging through the purse. Once detected, the light stays on for 10 seconds, before going dark again to save battery.
It has a standard USB output and a 2,000mAh battery that is enough to fuel up mum’s phone. The power bank has a small form factor and weighs only 77g (.17lbs), making it easy to carry around in a purse or handbag.Learn More
$34.95Grommet
Subscription to Crave
Bell-owned Canadian subscription video-on-demand service Crave is a staple if your mom enjoys watching the latest movies and TV series. Series and movies like Star Trek: Picard, Dune, Letterkenny: International Women’s Day, F9: The Fast Saga, Batman and many more are set to hit the service this month.
Additionally, if you’re a first-time Crave subscriber, you can get one month of Crave for $0.99 only. This is in contrast to the service’s regular price of $9.99/mo and $19.99/mo for its ‘Mobile’ and ‘Total’ plans, respectively. The discounted subscription promotion ends on April 30th.Learn More
$0.99Crave
Two-in-one charging cord
This two-in-one charging cable, like the Echo Show 15 is a gift for the whole household, in addition to mum.
If your mom has two phones, an Android and an iOS, or let's say dad uses an Android phone and Mom uses an iOS one, this nylon braided multiple USB fast charging cable might just be the solution for their common charging needs. The cord features two ports, one eight-pin lightning charger port and a Type-C charger port. The cables are 3ft. in length and have a decent 4.2/5 on Amazon.Learn More
$12.99Amazon
iPhone SE (2022)
Apple’s March-released iPhone SE would make a perfect gift for a mom who just wants an iPhone that doesn’t slow down or become unresponsive after a few months of usage.
The device features a tough iPhone 13-like glass back with a 60Hz refresh rate on that 4.7-inch 1334 x 750 pixel resolution display that supports HDR10 and Dolby Vision.Learn More
It runs on the company’s in-house A15 Bionic chip, allowing the device to offer 5G connectivity along with better battery life.
$579Apple